JetBlue unveils new look coming soon to all planes JetBlue is now more blue. JetBlue's new livery. JetBlue

JetBlue is doubling down on its name by debuting a new, very blue look.

JetBlue on Wednesday called its new livery the boldest, bluest plane ever after going “all-in on the company’s namesake color.”

“As the company’s first brand refresh in a decade, the new colors and designs reflect a more joyful, contemporary and digital-first appearance,” company officials said in a press release.

The airline’s previous planes were mostly white. The update brings all blue planes with a larger, white logo, colorful winglets for “an extra pop of fun,” and an “energized and extended” tile tailfin pattern, according to JetBlue.

Bluer skies ahead! ✈️ Our iconic liveries are getting a fresh bold look just like the moves we've been making as a travel company. Get a sneak-peek at our first-ever Mint pattern (coming soon to all Mint planes). Read more here: https://t.co/bXhsEpknDk pic.twitter.com/ZYn85ByRWZ — JetBlue (@JetBlue) June 14, 2023

The new pattern and logo is also featured on the plane’s belly, making it instantly recognizable to plane spotters, noted the company. Customers will see the new design on the carrier’s Airbus A321 with Mint business class, named “A Defining MoMint,” which goes into service on Thursday. After that, more new livery designs with refreshed tailfin patterns will debut later this year.

A JetBlue Airbus A321 with the old livery takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in 2022. – DANIEL SLIM / AFP via Getty Images

“Liveries have always been a part of our identity. When you spot a JetBlue aircraft — whether on the ground or in the air — we want customers to recognize us as a travel brand that moves them differently than everyone else,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty for JetBlue, in a statement. “The new livery helps us stand out among a sky of legacy carriers, and is a stunning reflection of our role as a disruptor that uniquely combines lower fares and great service.”

JetBlue is the largest carrier at Logan International Airport.