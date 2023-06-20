Travelers can save up to $500 in this JetBlue Vacations flash sale

Need weekend plans?
Travelers can save money on trips booked through JetBlue Vacations during a three-day flash summer sale.
Customers can save up to $500 on a combination of flights and hotel or flights and a cruise for travel between June 26 and April 30, 2024. The trip must be booked by June 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
JetBlue vacations is a customizable travel package that includes roundtrip flights on JetBlue as well as a hotel and/or cruise. Bundling flights with hotels and cruises is a great way to save time and money, according to the airline.
The following are the discounts available and the codes travelers should use to get them:
There’s a limit of one discounted booking per person per JetBlue Vacations destination.
Travelers can book by calling JetBlue or going to jetblue.com/vacations.
JetBlue is Logan Airport‘s largest carrier.
