Travelers can save up to $500 in this JetBlue Vacations flash sale The sale ends Thursday.

Travelers can save money on trips booked through JetBlue Vacations during a three-day flash summer sale.

Customers can save up to $500 on a combination of flights and hotel or flights and a cruise for travel between June 26 and April 30, 2024. The trip must be booked by June 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

JetBlue vacations is a customizable travel package that includes roundtrip flights on JetBlue as well as a hotel and/or cruise. Bundling flights with hotels and cruises is a great way to save time and money, according to the airline.

The following are the discounts available and the codes travelers should use to get them:

Spend $1,000 to get $50 off by using the code SEA50

Spend $3,000 to get $200 off by using the code SEA200

Spend $4,500 to get $300 off by using the code SEA300

Spend $6,000 to get $500 off by using the code SEA500

There’s a limit of one discounted booking per person per JetBlue Vacations destination.

Travelers can book by calling JetBlue or going to jetblue.com/vacations.

JetBlue is Logan Airport‘s largest carrier.