Logan Airport is among the best U.S. airports during a long layover, according to Thrillist Logan Airport is "tailor-made for taking in the sights between flights."

There’s good news for travelers with a lengthy layover at Logan International Airport: They can explore Boston pretty easily, according to Thrillist.

The website released a list of the 12 best U.S. airports for sightseeing during a long layover, and Logan Airport made the list.

Logan Airport is “tailor-made for taking in the sights between flights,” according to the site, because downtown is just 5 miles away and travelers can get there by cab in 15 minutes, by Silver Line bus in 25 minutes, and by MBTA Blue Line train in 20 minutes.

Here’s what the website wrote about Logan Airport:

“Boston’s Logan International offers a plethora of easy-access transportation, from subways to water taxis. You have the option to visit Boston’s Seaport District—which requires a necessary stop at the Barking Crab for a buttery lobster roll—or Downtown Boston, where you can enjoy some New England Clam Chowder at Quincy Market inside Faneuil Hall Marketplace, wave hello to the Paul Revere House, and take a walk down the Freedom Trail.” — Thrillist

