PLAY is offering a deal on flights to Europe

Folks dreaming of an end-of-the-year getaway can get money off round-trip international flights from Boston to Europe for a limited time.
In celebration of Independence Day, low-cost airline PLAY is offering 35% off round-trip flights booked between July 3-7 to Iceland, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg. The deal is good for travel between Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.
Flights are available from the airline’s four U.S. destinations: Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, New York Stewart International Airport in New York, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
The airline says its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.
Fares include all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.
Travelers can use the code PLAY4JULY.
