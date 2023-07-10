Flights Southwest to resume 2 seasonal routes between New England and Florida this winter Flights begin in January. A Southwest Airlines jetliner approaches at Denver International Airport Friday, May 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

New Englanders now have more ways to get to Florida this winter on Southwest.

Southwest recently announced it will resume flights between Rhode Island and Connecticut with the Sunshine State in January.

The airline will resume seasonal weekend service between Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, R.I., and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Fla. Service begins on Jan. 13, 2024 and the Rhode Island airport is about a 70-minute drive from Boston.

Southwest will also begin seasonal Saturday service on the same date, Jan. 13, 2024, between Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Connecticut Airport is about a two-hour drive from Boston.

Travelers can book the routes on southwest.com.