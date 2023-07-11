Flights Travelers can snag one-way Southwest flights starting at $59 The sale ends July 20. A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. AP

Travelers can escape Boston for less money during late summer and fall thanks to a Southwest airfare sale this month.

Southwest is offering flights for as low as $59 one way for travel Aug. 10 to Dec. 14. The sale ends July 20 at 11:59 PT.

Deals out of Boston’s Logan Airport include one-way $79 flights to Baltimore; $89 to Atlanta, Orlando, Cleveland, and Nashville; $99 flights to Pittsburgh; $104 to Charleston, S.C.; $123 to New York and Washington, D.C.; $139 to San Francisco; and $145 to Las Vegas.

The tickets are valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel and must be purchased 21 days in advance of the trip. Prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.

Seats, travel days, and markets are limited, according to the airline. The fares apply to nonstop service where indicated. If nonstop service is not indicated, the sale applies to single connecting service, according to the airline.

Travelers can book on southwest.com.