Logan Airport ranked among the 10 worst airports for lost and damaged luggage

When it comes to lost and damaged luggage, Logan Airport could use some improvement, according to an analysis by Forbes Advisor.

Forbes Advisor recently released a list of the 10 worst airports for lost and damaged luggage, and Logan ranked No. 6. The worst offender is John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

More than half of Americans with vacation plans in the next six months are concerned about an airline losing their luggage, according to a Forbes Advisor survey.

Forbes Advisor compared the 100 busiest airports in America and scored them using the following four metrics determined from Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data obtained from the total number of claims submitted for property loss or property damage that occurred during the TSA screening process between 2013 and 2022:

Number of property damage claims per 100,000 domestic passengers (30% of score)

Number of property loss claims per 100,000 domestic passengers (30% of score)

Percentage of property damage claims reimbursed in full (20% of score)

Percentage of property loss claims reimbursed in full (20% of score)

Logan Airport scored 79.29 out of 100 in the report (JFK scored 100 out of 100 and Dulles International Airport, which ranked No. 10, scored 76.23 out of 100).

Logan had 0.64 claims per 100,000 passengers for property loss and 0.71 claims per 100,000 passengers for property damage, according to the report. The percentage of claims at Logan Airport reimbursed in full for property loss was 20.78% and for property damage was 30.74%.

“Boston Logan International Airport tied with Southwest Florida International Airport for having the ninth highest number of property damage claims between 2013 and 2022,” Forbes Advisor wrote.

Massport, which operates Logan Airport, declined to comment on the report.

American Airlines topped the list of worst airlines for mishandled luggage, with JetBlue — Logan’s largest carrier — ranking No. 5 on that list.