JetBlue just announced a 2-day sale on fall flights

Travelers eyeing fall getaways can save money on JetBlue this week during a limited-time fall sale.

JetBlue, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, just announced a two-day fall travel sale in which customers can get $25 off one-way flights that cost at least $50 (excluding taxes and fees).

The sale, good for travel between Sept. 6 and Nov. 15, must be booked by July 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The discount applies to base fare and is valid on nonstop flights only. The deal is not valid on Friday and Sunday travel, transatlantic flights, Mint, or previous bookings.

Travelers booking JetBlue Vacations can also get $300 off trips that cost a minimum of $2,500 per package for travel between July 31 and June 15, 2024.

Customers looking to snag the deal can use the code FALLTRAVEL when booking on jetblue.com.

Earlier this month, JetBlue detailed the impacts to customers as the airline’s Northeast Alliance with American Airlines comes to an end. A federal judge in Boston ruled in May that the Northeast Alliance, in which the two airlines coordinated schedules and shared revenue on many routes out of Boston and New York, must end because it limits competition.