Flights Logan Airport is getting a new Delta Sky Club Take a look inside the 21,000-square-foot club, which has three bars and overlooks the Boston Harbor. The new Delta Sky Club at Logan Airport. Courtesy Delta Airlines

Delta is opening a third Sky Club at Logan Airport this month, the airline announced Tuesday. Travelers passing through the nearly 21,000-square foot lounge can expect harbor and skyline views, multiple full-service bars, and plenty of space to relax between flights.

The Sky Club, which can accommodate more than 400 guests, features several seating areas, four shower suites, two family rooms, and six soundproof booths, a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

Photos and renderings of the new Sky Club by Delta show a bright, inviting space that includes café, bar, work, and lounge areas. The club’s design is an homage to Boston Harbor, with washed oak finishes as well as wooden and metal arches reminiscent of a sailing ship. The space’s focal point is a large full-service bar — one of the club’s three total bars — whose undulating shape and oceanic blue accents complete the nautical theme.

Delta Sky Clubs are accessible to Sky Club members and their guests, plus select other Delta passengers traveling in first or business class.

Planning a trip to Logan anytime soon? Take a look at what to expect if you stop by the new Delta Sky Club.

The club has ample space for travelers to kick back and relax between flights.

A rendering of a seating area inside the new lounge.

The space’s focal point, a full bar decked out in blue and gold.

The club’s floor plan. Its long shape mimics that of a ship, the airline said.