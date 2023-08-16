Logan Airport is getting a new Delta Sky Club

Newsletter Signup
Delta is opening a third Sky Club at Logan Airport this month, the airline announced Tuesday. Travelers passing through the nearly 21,000-square foot lounge can expect harbor and skyline views, multiple full-service bars, and plenty of space to relax between flights.
The Sky Club, which can accommodate more than 400 guests, features several seating areas, four shower suites, two family rooms, and six soundproof booths, a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.
Photos and renderings of the new Sky Club by Delta show a bright, inviting space that includes café, bar, work, and lounge areas. The club’s design is an homage to Boston Harbor, with washed oak finishes as well as wooden and metal arches reminiscent of a sailing ship. The space’s focal point is a large full-service bar — one of the club’s three total bars — whose undulating shape and oceanic blue accents complete the nautical theme.
Delta Sky Clubs are accessible to Sky Club members and their guests, plus select other Delta passengers traveling in first or business class.
Planning a trip to Logan anytime soon? Take a look at what to expect if you stop by the new Delta Sky Club.
