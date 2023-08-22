Flights Travelers can snag one-way fares as low as $39 during JetBlue’s ‘Big Fall Sale’ The deal is for travel between Sept. 6 and Nov. 15. A JetBlue plane. AP



Travelers dreaming of fall getaways can snag discounted fares to places like Miami, San Francisco, and Cancun during JetBlue’s Big Fall Sale, which launched on Tuesday.

For three days only, travelers can book one-way fares as low as $39 and vacation packages as low as $313 for travel between Sept. 6 and Nov. 15. The deal runs through Aug. 24.

The sale excludes Friday and Sunday travel and travelers must book the lowest available fare shown, Blue Basic or Blue. Fares include government taxes and fees.

One-way deals from Boston include $39 fares to Rochester; $44 fares to New York; $49 fares to Washington, D.C.; $54 fares to Miami and Philadelphia; $64 fares to Nantucket, Detroit, and West Palm Beach; $69 fares to Tampa; $109 fares to San Francisco; and $134 to Cancun.

“Different or additional day of week restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply and vary by route,” according to JetBlue. “Certain routes may not operate daily or may commence service later in sale window.”

Travelers can also take advantage of discounted flight and hotel packages when planning a JetBlue vacation.

Customers must book by Aug. 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

JetBlue is Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier.