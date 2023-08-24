Flights An all-business class airline will launch flights between Boston and Bermuda Boston service begins on August 31. A BermudAir plane. BermudAir

Bostonians dreaming of a Bermuda escape can soon fly the all-business class BermudAir, which launched Thursday with nonstop routes to Boston, Florida, and New York.

BermudAir, billed as “Bermuda’s boutique airline,” will celebrate its inaugural flight to Logan Airport on August 31, followed by New York’s Westchester County Airport on the same day and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sept. 2. The airline will offer year-round service.

The Boston service will run daily, except on Tuesday, departing from Logan Airport at 9:50 a.m. and arriving in Bermuda at 1:05 p.m. local time.

Travelers will fly on an Embraer E175 aircraft with 88 coach seats, of which only 44 seats will be sold for each flight, according to the airline. In November, the company will install “Aisle Class,” which it calls “an innovative 30-seat configuration that eliminates the aisle vs. window seat dilemma.”

“I’d like to consider us as the world’s first short-haul business class airline, where our seats are very much like pods,” Adam Scott, the company’s CEO, told Insider.

Travelers will eat freshly prepared light meals and select beverages from local partners and enjoy at least one complimentary checked bag and free wifi and entertainment, according to the airline.

“With the launch of a new airline in Bermuda, there’s a sense of anticipation and opportunity in the air,” Tracy Berkeley, CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, said in a statement. “The increased air capacity aims to enhance the island’s connectivity and aligns with the National Tourism Plan’s ‘Year-Round’ objective. By providing year-round flights, BermudAir offers new opportunities for us on the U.S. East Coast, paving the way for potential partnerships and market growth.”

Tickets are currently on sale with introductory fares from $199, including taxes, at flybermudair.com.