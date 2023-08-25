Flights PLAY is offering a Labor Day deal on international flights for a limited time Travelers can book a deal between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4. A PLAY airlines aircraft. PLAY

Low-cost airline PLAY is launching a deal to celebrate the unofficial end of summer, with discounted flights to Iceland and other European destinations.

During the airline’s Labor Day sale, which will be accessible on the company’s website on August 30, travelers can snag $129 round-trip flights to Iceland and $159 round-trip flights to other European destinations good between October 2023 and March 2024.

Travelers must book their flights between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4 for the $129 deal to Iceland and $159 deal to the following destinations: Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Glasgow. The sale excludes flights booked for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Flights are available from the airline’s four U.S. destinations: Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The airline says its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.

Fares include all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.