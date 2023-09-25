Flights PLAY is offering 30% off flights from Boston to Europe Travelers can get the deal through Saturday. A PLAY airlines airplane. PLAY

Flights to destinations such as Paris, London, and Iceland just got cheaper for those eyeing a European getaway this fall or winter.

Low-cost airline PLAY is celebrating World Tourism Day, which is Wednesday, by offering 30% off flights to Europe.

The deal applies to the following European destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Berlin, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Iceland, Liverpool, London, and Paris.

Travelers can book the deal, which launched on Monday, through September 30 for travel between October 2023 and March 2024. The sale does not apply to travel between December 15 and January 8 and from March 22-31.

Flights are available from the airline’s four U.S. destinations: Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The airline said its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.

Fares include all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.