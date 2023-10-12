Flights
Here’s every nonstop international destination out of Logan Airport
From Grand Cayman to Paris and all the way to Hong Kong.
Do you envision yourself strolling along Grand Cayman’s gorgeous Seven Mile Beach? Or wandering the bustling Plaza Mayor in Madrid? You can get to both on a nonstop flight out of Logan Airport.
In fact, you can reach 52 international destinations via nonstop flights out of the Boston airport, according to Massport.
The following is a list of where you can go.
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Aruba
- Athens, Greece
- Barcelona, Spain
- Bogota, Colombia
- Bridgetown, Barbados
- Calgary, Alberta
- Cancun, Mexico
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Doha, Qatar
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Dublin, Ireland
- Edinburgh, UK
- Frankfurt, Germany
- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
- Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Hamilton, Bermuda
- Hong Kong
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Liberia, Costa Rica
- Lisbon, Portugal
- London
- Madrid, Spain
- Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Montreal, QC
- Munich, Germany
- Nassau, Bahamas
- Ottawa, Ontario
- Panama City, Panama Republic
- Paris, France
- Philipsburg, Sint Maarten
- Ponta Delgata, Portugal
- Port-au-Prince, Haiti
- Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands
- Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Reykjavik, Iceland
- Rome, Italy
- San Salvador, El Salvador
- Santiago, Dominican Republic
- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Seoul, Republic of Korea
- Shannon, Ireland
- St. Georges, Grenada and South Grenadines (beginning in November)
- St. Lucia
- Tel Aviv, Israel
- Terceira, Portugal
- Tokyo, Japan
- Toronto, Ontario
- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Zurich, Switzerland
