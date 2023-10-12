Flights Here’s every nonstop international destination out of Logan Airport From Grand Cayman to Paris and all the way to Hong Kong. Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. David Rogers / Getty Images

Do you envision yourself strolling along Grand Cayman’s gorgeous Seven Mile Beach? Or wandering the bustling Plaza Mayor in Madrid? You can get to both on a nonstop flight out of Logan Airport.

In fact, you can reach 52 international destinations via nonstop flights out of the Boston airport, according to Massport.

The following is a list of where you can go.

Amsterdam, Netherlands Aruba Athens, Greece Barcelona, Spain Bogota, Colombia Bridgetown, Barbados Calgary, Alberta Cancun, Mexico Copenhagen, Denmark Doha, Qatar Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dublin, Ireland Edinburgh, UK Frankfurt, Germany Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Halifax, Nova Scotia Hamilton, Bermuda Hong Kong Istanbul, Turkey Liberia, Costa Rica Lisbon, Portugal London Madrid, Spain Montego Bay, Jamaica Montreal, QC Munich, Germany Nassau, Bahamas Ottawa, Ontario Panama City, Panama Republic Paris, France Philipsburg, Sint Maarten Ponta Delgata, Portugal Port-au-Prince, Haiti Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Reykjavik, Iceland Rome, Italy San Salvador, El Salvador Santiago, Dominican Republic Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Sao Paulo, Brazil Seoul, Republic of Korea Shannon, Ireland St. Georges, Grenada and South Grenadines (beginning in November) St. Lucia Tel Aviv, Israel Terceira, Portugal Tokyo, Japan Toronto, Ontario Vancouver, British Columbia Zurich, Switzerland