Flights

Here’s every nonstop international destination out of Logan Airport

From Grand Cayman to Paris and all the way to Hong Kong.

Grand Cayman
Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. David Rogers / Getty Images

By Kristi Palma

Do you envision yourself strolling along Grand Cayman’s gorgeous Seven Mile Beach? Or wandering the bustling Plaza Mayor in Madrid? You can get to both on a nonstop flight out of Logan Airport.

In fact, you can reach 52 international destinations via nonstop flights out of the Boston airport, according to Massport.

The following is a list of where you can go.

  1. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  2. Aruba
  3. Athens, Greece
  4. Barcelona, Spain
  5. Bogota, Colombia
  6. Bridgetown, Barbados
  7. Calgary, Alberta
  8. Cancun, Mexico
  9. Copenhagen, Denmark
  10. Doha, Qatar
  11. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  12. Dublin, Ireland
  13. Edinburgh, UK
  14. Frankfurt, Germany
  15. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
  16. Halifax, Nova Scotia
  17. Hamilton, Bermuda
  18. Hong Kong
  19. Istanbul, Turkey
  20. Liberia, Costa Rica
  21. Lisbon, Portugal
  22. London
  23. Madrid, Spain
  24. Montego Bay, Jamaica
  25. Montreal, QC
  26. Munich, Germany
  27. Nassau, Bahamas
  28. Ottawa, Ontario
  29. Panama City, Panama Republic
  30. Paris, France
  31. Philipsburg, Sint Maarten
  32. Ponta Delgata, Portugal
  33. Port-au-Prince, Haiti
  34. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands
  35. Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
  36. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  37. Reykjavik, Iceland
  38. Rome, Italy
  39. San Salvador, El Salvador
  40. Santiago, Dominican Republic
  41. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
  42. Sao Paulo, Brazil
  43. Seoul, Republic of Korea
  44. Shannon, Ireland
  45. St. Georges, Grenada and South Grenadines (beginning in November)
  46. St. Lucia
  47. Tel Aviv, Israel
  48. Terceira, Portugal
  49. Tokyo, Japan
  50. Toronto, Ontario
  51. Vancouver, British Columbia
  52. Zurich, Switzerland