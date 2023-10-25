Flights JetBlue will launch flights from Boston to 2 international destinations in 2024 The new flights begin in March and April. A JetBlue plane took off from Logan International Airport in March. David L. Ryan / Globe staff

JetBlue is ramping up transatlantic service in 2024, with Boston playing a role in the airline’s expansion overseas.

The carrier will launch seasonal service from Boston and New York to Dublin and from New York to Edinburgh, as well as year-round service from Boston to Paris in 2024, the airline announced Wednesday.

Dublin and Edinburgh will be the airline’s fourth and fifth transatlantic markets. The carrier currently offers daily nonstop service to London and Amsterdam from Boston and daily nonstop service to London, Paris, and Amsterdam from New York.

“Our summer seasonal service to Dublin and Edinburgh will bring a new level of service and affordable fares to these markets that have been dominated by high-fare legacy carriers for decades,” Robin Hayes, chief executive officer of JetBlue, said in a statement. “We look forward to introducing the JetBlue experience to business and leisure customers traveling this summer to and from Ireland and Scotland.”

JetBlue’s “highly anticipated” service from Boston to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport begins on April 3, 2024, airline officials said in a press release.

JetBlue, Logan Airport’s largest carrier, first announced new Paris service from New York and Boston in 2022, saying both would begin in 2023. In June, when the New York to Paris service began, the airline said the Boston to Paris service would begin in 2024.

The seasonal service to Dublin Airport from Logan International Airport, as well as New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, will begin on March 13, 2024 and continue through Sept. 30, 2024. Customers will fly on JetBlue’s Airbus A321neo, which will leave Logan at 10:30 p.m. and arrive in Dublin at 8:45 a.m. the next day.

For the Paris service, customers will fly on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft, which will leave Logan at 7:30 p.m. and arrive in Paris at 9:15 a.m. the next day.

The daily seasonal service to Edinburgh from New York’s JFK airport begins on May 22, 2024. The airline says it will also add a second flight from JFK to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on June 20, 2024.

JetBlue is celebrating the Boston to Paris service with fares currently on sale for $599 roundtrip for the core experience and starting at $2,499 for the premium Mint experience.