Snag one-way flights to Europe from $99 during PLAY's Halloween sale

Travelers dreaming of shopping sprees at Christmas markets in Copenhagen and Amsterdam or post-holiday excursions in Paris or London can currently snag “scary low” prices during PLAY airline’s Halloween sale.

The low-cost airline is offering deals from $99 on one-way flights on roundtrip bookings from Boston to Iceland, Paris, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Berlin, Athens, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam between November 2023 and March 2024.

The sale kicked off Oct. 30 and runs through Nov. 3.

Flights are available from the airline’s four U.S. destinations: Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Valid travel dates vary depending on the desired destination. For example, travelers going to Athens can fly on Mondays between Nov. 6 and Dec. 18; travelers heading to Frankfurt can fly on Wednesdays between Jan. 10 and March 20, 2024; and travelers flying to Paris can fly on Mondays Nov. 6-20, Nov. 27-Dec. 11, Jan. 8-Feb. 6, 2024, and Feb. 19-March 18, 2024.

The airline said its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.

Fares include all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.