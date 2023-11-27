Flights Get these Logan Airport deals during Travel Deal Tuesday 2023 Travelers can save money when booking flights and hotels on Nov. 28. The Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Boston travelers booking vacations in Orlando, Rome, the Bahamas, and other destinations will save money by taking advantage of airfare deals on Travel Deal Tuesday, according to Hopper.

Travel Deal Tuesday, taking place Nov. 28, offers more deals than Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to Lindsay Schwimer, consumer travel expert at flight tracker app Hopper.

Hopper, which has an office in Boston, founded Travel Deal Tuesday in 2017 when the company discovered that the Tuesday after Thanksgiving was the best day in the post-Thanksgiving shopping period for consumers to book travel, Schwimer said.

Last year, Hopper detected an average of 20 deals per second on Travel Deal Tuesday, which is 42 percent more than usual, according to the company.

Advertisement:

“We’re seeing deals both domestically and internationally,” Schwimer said. “As we saw last year, more people were starting to travel internationally and I think that’s only going to continue going into 2024.”

In 2023, Hopper is focusing on hotel deals as well as airline deals, Schwimer said.

“Airfare prices overall are down compared to what we saw this time last year,” she said. “In addition to lower prices already on this day, the Hopper app will offer exclusive hotel deals, up to 50 percent off hotels around the world.”

Hopper says more than 10,000 hotels will participate, including Wyndham Destinations, Fontainebleau Hotel Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor Resort & Casino, MGM Resorts, Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Vermont, and more.

Airlines participating this year include American Airlines, Aer Lingus, Fiji Airways, Porter Airlines, Air New Zealand, PLAY Airlines, ITA Airways, and more.

Deals out of Logan International Airport on Tuesday, according to Hopper, include round-trip airfare for as low as $71 to Orlando, $73 to Miami, $131 to Las Vegas, $154 to San Juan, $158 to Los Angeles, $170 to Phoenix, $330 to the Bahamas, $410 to Madrid, $419 to Rome, and more.

Hopper’s exclusive hotel deals, which will take 35-50% off accommodations in 80 destinations around the world, are in destinations such as Paris, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Rome, Turks and Caicos, and more.

Advertisement:

Travelers can find out more about Travel Deal Tuesday at traveldealtuesday.com.