Flights Travelers can snag flights for as low as $49 during JetBlue’s Cyber Monday sale The deal ends on Wednesday. In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer / AP, File

JetBlue is offering flight deals this Cyber Monday for those traveling early in 2024.

The airline, which is Logan Airport‘s largest carrier, announced a three-day Cyber Monday sale with one-way flights as low as $49. The sale runs through Wednesday and is good for travel between Jan. 9, 2024 and March 27, 2024.

Travelers can snag deals from Boston to Charlotte, New York, and Richmond for $49; to Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Philadelphia for $64; to Los Angeles, Austin, and Chicago for $69; Nashville for $89; New Orleans for $99; San Francisco for $104; Cancun for $149; Aruba for $169; and more.

The deal is good on Tuesday and Wednesday travel for the lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue), according to the airline, and is valid on one–way, nonstop tickets — except as otherwise noted — and includes government taxes and fees.

JetBlue is also offering a deal when travelers bundle a flight with accommodations using JetBlue Vacations. Customers can save up to $750 off the package with a $99 deposit. The deal is good for travel between Dec. 5 and Oct. 15, 2024.