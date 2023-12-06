Flights Southwest is offering one-way fares out of Boston for as low as $65 The sale ends Dec. 18. A Southwest Airlines jetliner approaches at Denver International Airport Friday, May 26, 2023, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP, File

Southwest just launched a December sale on airfare for 2024 trips.

During the sale, which began Tuesday and runs through Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, travelers can snag one-way tickets for as low as $39 for travel between Jan. 3 and May 22, 2024. The deals out of Boston are as low as $65.

The sale applies to one-way Wanna Get Away fares on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and the tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance of the trip.

Deals out of Boston’s Logan International Airport include $65 to Charlotte, N.C.; $73 to Chicago; $74 to Baltimore; $79 to Savannah, Georgia, Orlando, Fla., and West Palm Beach, Fla.; $85 to Austin, Texas; $89 to Detroit, Syracuse, N.Y. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.; $99 to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Dallas, Texas; $128 to San Francisco; and more.

If nonstop service is not indicated, the sale applies to single connecting service, according to the airline. Seats and days are limited and fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and may not be available during very busy travel times.

Prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. The fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest.