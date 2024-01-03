Flights Get 35% off international flights from Boston during PLAY’s new year sale Travelers can get the deal through Jan. 10. Tourists at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. AP

Low-cost airline PLAY is celebrating the new year with 35% off flights to Europe for a limited time.

The company announced a flash sale on Wednesday that runs through Jan. 10 at midnight GMT.

Flights are available from the airline’s four U.S. destinations: Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Dublin : Jan. 12 to March 20 and April 4 to May 30 on Thursdays, and also Sept. 4 to Nov. 20 and Dec. 4-18 on Wednesdays.

: Jan. 12 to March 20 and April 4 to May 30 on Thursdays, and also Sept. 4 to Nov. 20 and Dec. 4-18 on Wednesdays. Berlin: Jan. 13; Feb. 10 to March 16; April 6 to May 25; Sept. 7 to Nov. 16; Nov. 30 to Dec. 14 on Saturdays.

Jan. 13; Feb. 10 to March 16; April 6 to May 25; Sept. 7 to Nov. 16; Nov. 30 to Dec. 14 on Saturdays. Paris, Copenhagen, and London : Jan. 15 to Feb. 4; Feb. 19 to March 18; April 8 to May 27; Sept. 8 to Nov. 18; and Dec. 2-16 on Mondays.

: Jan. 15 to Feb. 4; Feb. 19 to March 18; April 8 to May 27; Sept. 8 to Nov. 18; and Dec. 2-16 on Mondays. Amsterdam: Jan. 15-25; Feb. 8 to March 18; Sept. 5 to Nov. 21; and Dec. 5-19 on Thursdays.

Jan. 15-25; Feb. 8 to March 18; Sept. 5 to Nov. 21; and Dec. 5-19 on Thursdays. Iceland: Jan. 15 to Feb. 4; Feb. 19 to March 18; April 8 to May 27; Sept. 8 to Nov. 18; and Dec. 2-16 on Mondays.

Jan. 15 to Feb. 4; Feb. 19 to March 18; April 8 to May 27; Sept. 8 to Nov. 18; and Dec. 2-16 on Mondays. Frankfurt : Jan. 18 to Feb. 14; Feb. 22 to March 20; April 4 to May 30; Sept. 5 to Nov. 21; Dec. 5-19 on Thursdays.

: Jan. 18 to Feb. 14; Feb. 22 to March 20; April 4 to May 30; Sept. 5 to Nov. 21; Dec. 5-19 on Thursdays. Stockholm: May 14-28 and Sept. 3 to Oct. 22 on Tuesdays.

May 14-28 and Sept. 3 to Oct. 22 on Tuesdays. Hamburg: May 22-29 and Sept. 4 to Oct. 23 on Wednesdays.

The above information varies for those traveling from Dulles International Airport; details can be found here.

The airline said its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.

Fares include all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.

Travelers can find more information and book flights on flyplay.com.

For more airline deals, check out JetBlue’s “Big Winter Sale,” which began Wednesday and runs through Jan. 10.