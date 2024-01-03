Get 35% off international flights from Boston during PLAY’s new year sale

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Low-cost airline PLAY is celebrating the new year with 35% off flights to Europe for a limited time.
The company announced a flash sale on Wednesday that runs through Jan. 10 at midnight GMT.
Flights are available from the airline’s four U.S. destinations: Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
The above information varies for those traveling from Dulles International Airport; details can be found here.
The airline said its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.
Fares include all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.
Travelers can find more information and book flights on flyplay.com.
For more airline deals, check out JetBlue’s “Big Winter Sale,” which began Wednesday and runs through Jan. 10.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.