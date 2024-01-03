Save money on JetBlue flights during the airline’s ‘big winter sale’

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Travelers can save money on trips from Boston to San Francisco, Seattle, St. Lucia, and other destinations this winter by taking advantage of a JetBlue airfare sale that launched on Wednesday.
JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale. The one-way fare deals must be booked by Jan. 10 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 27.
JetBlue is Logan Airport‘s largest carrier.
Bostonians can fly one-way to New York for $44; Baltimore, Detroit, and Philadelphia for $49; Minneapolis, Nashville, and Cleveland for $59; Dallas and New Orleans for $79; Atlanta and Raleigh for $84; Jacksonville and Seattle for $89; San Francisco, San Antonio, and Denver for $99; Las Vegas for $109; St. Lucia for $149; Bermuda, Nassau, and Providenciales for $169; and more.
The sale is good for the lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue) and blackout dates may apply. Also, certain routes may not operate daily or may begin later during the sale window. Fares include government taxes and fees.
Travelers can also take advantage of discounted flight and hotel packages with JetBlue Vacation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.