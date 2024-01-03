Flights Save money on JetBlue flights during the airline’s ‘big winter sale’ The sale runs through Jan. 10. Bostonians can get to St. Lucia for $149 this winter on JetBlue. Pictured: Reduit Beach in St. Lucia, on Nov. 3, 2022. Tony Cenicola/The New York Times

Travelers can save money on trips from Boston to San Francisco, Seattle, St. Lucia, and other destinations this winter by taking advantage of a JetBlue airfare sale that launched on Wednesday.

JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale. The one-way fare deals must be booked by Jan. 10 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 27.

JetBlue is Logan Airport‘s largest carrier.

Bostonians can fly one-way to New York for $44; Baltimore, Detroit, and Philadelphia for $49; Minneapolis, Nashville, and Cleveland for $59; Dallas and New Orleans for $79; Atlanta and Raleigh for $84; Jacksonville and Seattle for $89; San Francisco, San Antonio, and Denver for $99; Las Vegas for $109; St. Lucia for $149; Bermuda, Nassau, and Providenciales for $169; and more.

The sale is good for the lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue) and blackout dates may apply. Also, certain routes may not operate daily or may begin later during the sale window. Fares include government taxes and fees.

Travelers can also take advantage of discounted flight and hotel packages with JetBlue Vacation.