Flights Hawaiian Airlines is increasing seasonal service between Honolulu and Boston this summer The added service begins May 23. A Hawaiian Airlines aircraft. Hawaiian Airlines

Bostonians will have more opportunities for an escape to Hawaii this summer from Logan Airport.

Hawaiian Airlines is increasing service between Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and several cities, including Boston, the airline announced on Monday.

The carrier will add a Thursday seasonal flight between Boston and Honolulu between May 23 and Aug. 1 for a total of five weekly flights between the destinations.

Travelers will fly on Hawaiian Airlines’ Airbus A330 aircraft, which seats 278 guests and has a personal LCD touch-screen monitor at each seat.

“Travelers will enjoy more options and convenient schedules as they plan their summer travel to and from the islands,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines, in a statement.

Advertisement:

The airline also increased flights between Honolulu and Austin, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Pago Pago.

Travelers can book on hawaiianairlines.com.