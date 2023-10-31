Food Mass. has one of the best cideries in America, according to USA Today readers Some of the country's best cider can be found in Salem. Far From the Tree Cider in Salem. Photo courtesy of Far From the Tree Cider

Historic Salem, famous for its monthlong Halloween celebration, is pouring some of the best cider in the country, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the 10 best cideries in the U.S. for 2023 on Friday, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Far from the Tree in Salem ranked No. 6.

The No. 1 place for cider in the U.S. is ERIS Brewery and Cider House in Chicago.

The popularity of cider has “exploded” in the U.S., according to USA Today, with more than 1,000 hard cideries across the nation.

The winning cideries are “using the freshest apples to produce innovative, unique, and delicious ciders,” the publication wrote.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Far from the Tree:

“Salem is renowned across the nation as a top-tier Halloween destination, and visitors can toast to their vacation with some crisp cider courtesy of Far from the Tree. This cozy venue boasts its own outdoor patio and a dazzling array of fruit-forward ciders, providing visitors with the perfect relaxation station after a long day of exploring the Bay State’s spookiest city.” — USA Today 10Best

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the list of 10 best cideries in the U.S. for 2023.