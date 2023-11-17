Food 10 New England restaurants are among the best in America in 2023, according to OpenTable Two of the restaurants are in Boston. A dish at Mooncusser Fish House in Boston. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

New England has some of the most in-demand restaurants in America this year, according to OpenTable users.

The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2023, and 10 New England spots made the cut: Bar Vlaha, Krasi, Mooncusser, Pammy’s, and The Ocean House Restaurant, all in Massachusetts; Arethusa al Tavolo in Connecticut; Earth at Hidden Pond, Fore Street, and Franny’s Bistro, all in Maine; and Chanterelle in Rhode Island.

Two Massachusetts Greek restaurants made the list: Bar Vlaha in Brookline, which “captures the true soul of Greek cooking,” according to the site, and Krasi in Boston, which boasts more than 180 Greek wines. Boston’s Mooncusser and Cape Cod’s The Ocean House Restaurant in Dennis Port showcase local seafood, the latter with views of Nantucket sound. Meanwhile, Pammy’s in Cambridge is billed as “a New American restaurant inspired by the feel of an Italian neighborhood trattoria.”

Contemporary American restaurants Earth at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine focuses on “farm to fork freshness,” and Fore Street in Portland’s Old Port District features organically-grown food on its always changing menu. Franny’s Bistro in Camden is a neighborhood restaurant that serves American bistro-style food.

Arethusa al Tavolo in Bantam, Conn., serves contemporary American cuisine and features a farm-to-table menu that “celebrates the products of the Arethusa Dairy Farm,” according to the site.

Finally, Chanterelle, a contemporary French restaurant in Newport, R.I., serves upscale cuisine in a 1785 Georgian-style house.

The list was determined from more than 12 million verified OpenTable reviews collected between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023.

Check out the top 100 restaurants for 2023.