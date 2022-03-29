History 2 Mass. museums just ranked among the top 5 history museums in America A Maine museum was also named among the best art museums in the country. The Fruitlands Museum in Harvard. The Fruitlands Museum

Massachusetts and history go hand in hand, and two local museums are among the top five in the land, according to USA Today.

USA Today released a list of best history museums in the U.S. on Friday, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Two Bay State museums made the cut: Fruitlands Museum in Harvard ranked No. 2, and the USS Constitution Museum in Boston ranked No. 5.

“It’s truly amazing for Fruitlands to be getting this kind of national recognition and in the company of such prestigious Institutions,” said Michael Busack, director of Fruitlands Museum, in a statement. “Between its rich history, overwhelming natural beauty, and of course the diverse and meticulously curated collections of art and material culture, we hope this honor will allow us to share the magic of this special place with even more people.”

Advertisement:

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Fruitlands Museum, which is owned and operated by The Trustees of Reservations:

“The Fruitlands Museum preserves the story of an 1843 Transcendentalist experiment in subsistence farming and self-reliance inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Although the community lasted only seven months, today, the 210-acre property includes an original farmhouse, the Shaker Museum, the Native American Museum, and an art museum that showcases more than three hundred Hudson River School paintings.” — USA Today 10Best

And here’s what the publication wrote about the USS Constitution Museum:

“The USS Constitution Museum relates the storied 200-year history of the USS Constitution, which was first launched in the late 18th century and is now recognized as the world’s oldest commissioned warship. During her years at sea, the Constitution saw conflict with pirates and even experienced heralded victories during the War of 1812. You can tour the ship itself in the Charlestown Navy Yard.” — USA Today 10Best

The Art Museum at Fruitlands will host the New England Triennial 2022 in conjunction with deCordova Sculpture Park & Museum beginning on April 8, which will showcase more than two dozen contemporary artists from New England.

The best history museum in the country is the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center in Columbus, Georgia.

A Maine museum also made USA Today’s best art museums list: Tides Institute & Museum in Eastport ranked No. 10. The best art museum in the U.S. is Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View all of the best museum lists.

