Hotels Vermont has one of the ’50 most romantic hotels in the world’ The hotel is "tucked away on 300 acres of romantic woodland countryside." A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. Twin Farms

An adults-only retreat in the Vermont countryside is among the most romantic getaways on the planet, according to Big 7 Travel.

The travel website released a list of the 50 most romantic hotels in the world and included Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. It was the only New England hotel on the list.

“With Valentine’s Day just a whisper away, now’s the perfect time to check into a hotel that knows how to spoil you,” the travel website wrote about its picks.

Here’s what Big 7 Travel wrote about Twin Farms:

“Tucked away on 300 acres of romantic woodland countryside, you’ll find Twin Farms. It’s set in a farmhouse dating back to 1795 with Tuscan, Moroccan and Japanese decor, bringing charm and exotic style straight to you.” — Big 7 Travel

In 2021, Twin Farms was named among 28 romantic hotels in the U.S. perfect for Valentine’s Day by Country Living and one of the most beautiful places to disconnect from the world by MarthaStewart.com. It also ranked No. 11 among the nation’s top resorts and No. 22 among the nation’s top hotels in U.S. News & World Report‘s 11th annual best hotel rankings.

Advertisement:

View the entire list of 50 most romantic hotels in the world.