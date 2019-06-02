The world’s biggest hotel company has moved into private home rentals

Homes & Villas by Marriott International launched in May, offering luxury home (and villa and castle) rentals across the world, including in Maine.

Ocean’s-Edge-Cottage-Boothbay-Maine-credit-Marriott-International
Ocean’s Edge Cottage in Boothbay, Maine. –Marriott International
By
Linda Laban
5:00 AM

At the beginning of May, Homes & Villas by Marriott International launched, marking the world’s biggest hotelier’s official move into the home rental market.

With a portfolio of more than 2,000 select homes, villas, and castles located in more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America, it’s a significant expansion of the already massive Marriott empire, which includes Sheraton, Ritz-Carlton, and Westin among its 30 brands.  

“It’s a nice start,” said Stephanie Linnartz, Marriott International’s global chief commercial officer. “The range of properties is amazing: from private beach villas to castles to urban lofts. It’s important to note, these include 40 new markets where there are no Marriott hotels. It has expanded where we offer stays.”

Broughton Hall in Yorkshire, England. —Marriott International
Advertisement

Marriott is working with established property management companies in all locations. In the US, Turnkey Vacation Rentals oversees properties in 12 states, with a large concentration in Florida. In New England, so far the only properties are in Maine.

“Maine is a great place to start; it was at the top of our list,” Linnartz said. “We would be interested in looking at properties in Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and other areas in New England. The emphasis is on properties that meet our requirements.”

Those requirements are top-notch design and furnishings, 24-hour support and check in, WiFi, and children’s amenities, if needed.

Phippsburg, Maine. —Marriott International

Rates are as varied as the properties, from the two-bedroom Sea Glass Cottage in Bar Harbor (sleeps four; from $157 per night), to the six-bedroom Ocean’s Edge Cottage on Pratt’s Island, 10 minutes from Boothbay Harbor (sleeps 14; from $873 per night). Taxes and a cleaning fee can add up to $500 to the total cost.

The move, said Linnartz, is influenced by market changes, including the success of the 2008-launched home renting/sharing service Airbnb, and more upscale companies like One Fine Stay, a luxury vacation rental service founded in 2009 and acquired by Accor Hotels in 2016.

“For several years, the explosion in home rentals and home shares showed a definite trend we were watching closely,” Linnartz said. “Our company always makes sure we are on top of trends.”

East Boothbay, Maine. —Marriott International
Advertisement

What distinguishes the Homes & Villas offering, Linnartz said, is its “consistency in giving an unparalleled experience.”

“Others can be great or terrible; we offer consistency in our product,” she said. “We have very strict standards. The property managers partnered with our team visited so many sites. The right term is ‘highly curated.’”

Though the plan is to expand the number of properties worldwide, that will not include budget stays.

“We are interested in growing in the luxury market and thoughtfully expanding,” Linnartz said, “but only in the luxury market.”

Rutherford Island in South Bristol, Maine. —Marriott International

Before launching Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Marriott experimented with a pilot program, Tribute Portfolio Homes, which ran last year in four European cities. The test results revealed bookings were mostly made by long stay leisure travelers, and a high proportion of those travelers were part of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

“We tested and learned,” Linnartz said. “Among the guests who booked a property in the pilot, 87% of them were Marriott Bonvoy members. Members can earn and redeem points, the same as in a Marriott hotel.

“So,” she continued, “maybe you’re a road warrior and you’re staying in Sheratons and Courtyard by Marriott and all our hotels around the country. You can redeem your points for a family vacation in a villa in Tuscany.”

TOPICS: Lifestyle Maine Hotels New England World
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
A Southwest Airlines aircraft sits at the terminal.
Travel
Southwest will offer nonstop service to Ft. Lauderdale for the first time May 31, 2019 | 4:23 PM
Logan Airport
Travel
A study says these North American airlines are satisfying passengers the most May 30, 2019 | 10:39 AM
Southern Airways Express
Travel
Southern Airways Express will begin service to Nantucket from 3 New England airports May 28, 2019 | 4:25 PM
Zipcar parks pass
Travel
How a car could get you free access to certain New England state parks and beaches May 23, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Coast Guard Beach
Travel
This Cape Cod beach is ranked among the best in America May 23, 2019 | 11:21 AM
The Harbor View Hotel on Martha's Vineyard.
Travel
A new owner has given Martha’s Vineyard’s Harbor View Hotel a $15 million renovation May 23, 2019 | 8:55 AM
In this Wednesday, April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines is accusing its mechanics and their unions of conducting an illegal work slowdown to gain leverage in contract talks, and the airline is asking a federal judge to stop the activity. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Travel
It will now cost less to travel with sports and music equipment on American Airlines May 22, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Montpelier, Vermont
Travel
This New England small town is among the 10 best for shopping, according to USA Today readers May 22, 2019 | 8:32 AM
The Kahuna Laguna water park at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway.
Travel
This New England small town was named among the 10 best for adventure by USA Today readers May 21, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Roaring '20s lawn party
Travel
This year's Roaring Twenties Lawn Party will offer a tea service and VIP package May 17, 2019 | 2:52 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2016 file photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. On Friday, Dec. 16 federal railroad regulators endorsed an ambitious and costly plan to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years. The plan recommends a tunnel through Old Lyme after residents complained about the prospect of elevated tracks. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Travel
Amtrak is offering a buy one, get one free sale on some Northeast train tickets May 16, 2019 | 9:49 AM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Travel
Delta is adding service from Boston to several warm-weather destinations May 14, 2019 | 2:39 PM
JetBlue
Travel
Why JetBlue customers experienced delays on Tuesday morning May 14, 2019 | 11:10 AM
Christina O
Travel
Peek inside the luxurious former yacht of Aristotle and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis May 13, 2019 | 11:16 AM
Castle Hill at the Crane Estate
Travel
You can tour 8 historic Mass. properties for free on a single day this month May 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
Arts
Here are the 100 museums and attractions offering free Friday admission this summer May 10, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Amtrak's Northeast Regional train.
Travel
Get two train tickets for as low as $29 during Amtrak's current flash sale May 9, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Guests will enjoy a high tea with live jazz music on the grounds of Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H.
Travel
The US Travel Association is offering so many deals right now May 8, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Sandy Pines Campground
Travel
Check out the new glamping options at Maine's Sandy Pines Campground May 6, 2019 | 3:49 PM
The Royal Palace of Madrid.
Travel
Norwegian just launched nonstop service from Boston to another European city May 3, 2019 | 10:21 AM
The Race Point Lighthouse and keeper's house (1876) at the tip of Cape Cod.
Travel
8 stunning New England lighthouses you can begin touring this month May 3, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The Inn at Kenmore Hall in Richmond.
Travel
This Berkshires hotel was named among the best new hotels in the world May 2, 2019 | 11:06 AM
JetBlue
Travel
These Boston JetBlue flights are on sale today only May 1, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Boston Harbor Islands, MA 071613 Peddock Island has brand-new camping yurts, cabin-like structures, that are available to the public for overnight stays. (Essdras M Suarez/ Globe Staff)/ MET
Travel
When camping in Massachusetts, pitching a tent is super basic April 30, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Amtrak's Northeast Regional train.
Travel
You can now save money when traveling with a group on Amtrak April 26, 2019 | 2:34 PM
Logan Express
Travel
Here are the perks coming for Boston Logan Express riders April 26, 2019 | 12:42 PM
People boarded Amtrak's 2163 Acela Express to Washington D.C. With the MBTA's train service suspended because of snow conditions, there's little activity in South Station, on Tuesday, February 10.
Travel
Amtrak riders have one more option out of Boston beginning May 4 April 25, 2019 | 2:13 PM
South County Balloon Festival
Travel
Rhode Island hot air balloon festival ends after 40 years April 25, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Hike to the highest peak in Massachusetts — 3,491 feet — at Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough.
Travel
The 31 Massachusetts state parks where you can go camping April 25, 2019 | 8:52 AM
May 26, 2016 - Logan International Airport Terminal A Travelers wait in the security check-point line at Logan International Airport terminal A Security lines have become hours-long waits at airports around the country due to TSA cutbacks, and although they have not been as bad at Logan, local airport officials are closely monitoring the situation as the busy summer travel season begins. business,27logan(2),johnston (Katherine Taylor for The Boston Globe)
Travel
A record was broken at Logan Airport this month April 23, 2019 | 1:19 PM