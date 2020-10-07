2 New England vacation rentals landed on Vrbo’s list of 25 all-time favorite listings

One is by the beach and one is atop a mountain.

A castle in Ludlow, Vermont listed on Vrbo.
A castle in Ludlow, Vermont, listed on Vrbo. –Vrbo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 7, 2020 | 12:59 PM

A Martha’s Vineyard home near the beach and a mountain-top castle in Vermont just landed on Vrbo’s list of 25 all-time favorite rental properties on the planet.

Related Links

The Austin, Texas-based vacation rental site, which offers more than 2 million rental properties worldwide, released its 25 all-time favorite listings, calling them “epic vacation homes,” on Monday as part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebration. The list represents the company’s “most iconic, highest-rated vacation homes, cabins, condos (and castles!)” and spans three countries and 20 U.S. states.

On the list is a 2,500-square foot “open and airy” home in Edgartown within a five-minute walk of South Beach with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a family room, living room, dining area, and wraparound deck for $705 per night. The home on Martha’s Vineyard, which sleeps 10, abuts the Katama Plains Conservation Area.

Advertisement

“Whether it’s a walk to the beach or a quick bike ride into town; our property offers a quiet retreat with all the opportunities the island has to offer: beach life, nature walks, running, biking, water sports, shopping, scenic bi-plane rides and so much more!” according to the listing.

The other New England entry is a Vermont castle in Ludlow called Grahall Estate, described as a “modern Scottish mountain-top castle with breathtaking views.” The 7,000-square foot castle on Hawk’s Mountain has 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, sleeps 15 guests, and costs $1,300 per night. The castle is near several major ski areas such as Killington, Okemo, and Magic Mountain, as well as “quintessential cozy Vermont landmark towns” such as Woodstock and Manchester, according to the listing.

Inside the Vrbo rental in Edgartown. —Vrbo

The company is celebrating its anniversary with a vacation giveaway in which 25 winners will be awarded a $5,000 vacation each at one of the 25 favorite listings. To enter, folks must post a “throwback vacation photo” on Instagram or Facebook by Oct. 18 and use the hashtag #VrboTurns25. The company will choose the 25 best posts.

Other properties on the list include a luxury treehouse chalet in Montana, a Texas ranch with a private waterpark, a Florida mansion with a pool shaped like an ice cream cone, and a 727 airplane nestled beside a rain forest in Costa Rica.

Advertisement

View Vrbos’s 25 all-time favorite listings.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Lifestyle Travel New England Travel Martha's Vineyard Rankings Vermont Vermont Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston skyline
The Best
Boston just ranked among the top 3 large cities in the U.S. October 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
JetBlue
TRAVEL
This airline was just named the best in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler readers October 6, 2020 | 6:40 PM
A room at XV Beacon in Boston.
TRAVEL
This hotel was named the best in Boston and among the top in the world October 6, 2020 | 4:23 PM
A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Flights
CEO says Southwest needs union pay cuts to avoid furloughs October 6, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Barrett’s Haunted Mansion
Haunted Houses
Some New England haunted houses are open. Here's what to know if you go. October 6, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Getting to Grafton Notch State Park can be just as scenic as the hike through the park itself. The Grafton Notch scenic byway starts in Newry and follows Route 26 to the state park. Or for a longer drive, start in Naples and pass through the edge of the White Mountain National Forest.
Fall
Looking for a great fall drive or hike? The New York Times recommends these local spots. October 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Commuter traffic is essentially nonexistent due to the virus outbreak as a few cars pass under a sign urging out of state visitors to quarantine for 14 days on the Zakim Bridge into Downtown Boston, Friday morning, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Travel Restrictions
Massachusetts removes 4 more states from quarantine exemption list October 2, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Race Point Beach in Provincetown.
Cape Cod
Here's how Cape Cod officials feel about the summer season October 2, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Fall foliage along the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountains on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Leaf Peeping
Where is the best place to see fall foliage in New England? October 2, 2020 | 2:25 PM
United Airlines will offer COVID-19 testing Oct. 15.
Flights
Here are the U.S. airlines offering COVID-19 testing to travelers October 1, 2020 | 4:20 PM
A cabin for rent at Rustic Log Cabins in Lisbon, N.H.
Travel
This small mountain town in New England is great for a fall escape October 1, 2020 | 4:00 PM
American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Airline passenger numbers in the U.S. totaled 797,699 on Sept. 28, compared with 2.37 million the same weekday a year earlier, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg
Travel
American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid October 1, 2020 | 10:08 AM
A luxury yurt rental in Vermont.
Local Getaway
Forbes says this luxury yurt in Vermont is perfect for your next adventure September 29, 2020 | 10:19 AM
White Mountains fall foliage 2020 drone video
Fall Foliage
Watch breathtaking footage of this year's fall foliage in the White Mountains September 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A photo provided by the Sea View Koh Chang resort, of the Sea View Koh Chang resort on the island of Koh Chang in Thailand. Under Thailand’s criminal defamation law, an American man was arrested in September 2020, after posting a negative review about the resort. (Sea View Koh Chang via The New York Times)
Travel
American could face prison in Thailand after posting negative reviews of a resort September 28, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
Another U.S. airline will offer COVID-19 testing to customers September 28, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Rhode Island Spirits craft distillery in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
Travel
A New England distillery just ranked among the top 3 new craft distilleries in America September 25, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Amtrak's Northeast Regional train.
Travel Deals
Amtrak is offering a buy one, get one free sale on Northeast Regional and Acela September 24, 2020 | 3:59 PM
You can work from this guest room at Mandarin Oriental, Boston.
HOTEL OFFICE
Tired of working from home? You can work from these Boston hotels September 24, 2020 | 2:13 PM
United Airlines will offer COVID-19 testing Oct. 15.
Travel
Travelers on this U.S. airline can soon get a rapid COVID-19 test the day they travel September 24, 2020 | 11:54 AM
United Airlines
TRAVEL
This United Airlines map allows you to browse vacation destinations within your budget September 23, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Two Adirondack chairs sat on a vacant dock along the misty shore of the Androscoggin River in Turner, Maine.
Fall biking
2 local bike rides ranked among the best in the U.S. for seeing fall foliage September 22, 2020 | 2:43 PM
Flights
JetBlue is adding these 4 nonstop routes in Connecticut September 22, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Travel
How Salem will be different this October due to COVID-19 September 21, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Inside Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Travel
This New England casino just ranked the best in the U.S. outside of Las Vegas September 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM
Food being delivered at the airport by AtYourGate.
Flights
New amenities are available at Logan Airport September 18, 2020 | 1:10 PM
09/04/2020 -Atlanta, Georgia - United Airlines customer service agent Wendy Payne wears a mask as she works with a customer at a ticket counter in the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, September 4, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Flights
Here’s what a Harvard study says about masks during air travel September 17, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Stow, Mass.-09/22/17-Friday was the first day of autumn as Daniel Noe Jr. (cq), 2 from East Boston stood on the bottom rung of an apple-picking ladder, as he father, Daniel, who has his baby, Noemi, 8 months strapped to him, picked apples from a tree at Honey Pot Hill Orchards. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Apple Picking
The best apple orchard in New England, according to Boston.com readers September 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
View of Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, from Stowe.
Fall Foliage
What experts are saying about the 2020 fall foliage season in New England September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A carload of moviegoers at the Wellfleet Drive-In drove their auto into outer space watching the blockbuster hit “Apollo 13’’ in the summer of 1995.
The best
New England has 3 of the 10 best drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., according to Fodor's Travel September 14, 2020 | 12:32 PM