2 New England vacation rentals landed on Vrbo’s list of 25 all-time favorite listings

A Martha’s Vineyard home near the beach and a mountain-top castle in Vermont just landed on Vrbo’s list of 25 all-time favorite rental properties on the planet.

The Austin, Texas-based vacation rental site, which offers more than 2 million rental properties worldwide, released its 25 all-time favorite listings, calling them “epic vacation homes,” on Monday as part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebration. The list represents the company’s “most iconic, highest-rated vacation homes, cabins, condos (and castles!)” and spans three countries and 20 U.S. states.

On the list is a 2,500-square foot “open and airy” home in Edgartown within a five-minute walk of South Beach with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a family room, living room, dining area, and wraparound deck for $705 per night. The home on Martha’s Vineyard, which sleeps 10, abuts the Katama Plains Conservation Area.

Advertisement

“Whether it’s a walk to the beach or a quick bike ride into town; our property offers a quiet retreat with all the opportunities the island has to offer: beach life, nature walks, running, biking, water sports, shopping, scenic bi-plane rides and so much more!” according to the listing.

The other New England entry is a Vermont castle in Ludlow called Grahall Estate, described as a “modern Scottish mountain-top castle with breathtaking views.” The 7,000-square foot castle on Hawk’s Mountain has 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, sleeps 15 guests, and costs $1,300 per night. The castle is near several major ski areas such as Killington, Okemo, and Magic Mountain, as well as “quintessential cozy Vermont landmark towns” such as Woodstock and Manchester, according to the listing.

Inside the Vrbo rental in Edgartown. —Vrbo

The company is celebrating its anniversary with a vacation giveaway in which 25 winners will be awarded a $5,000 vacation each at one of the 25 favorite listings. To enter, folks must post a “throwback vacation photo” on Instagram or Facebook by Oct. 18 and use the hashtag #VrboTurns25. The company will choose the 25 best posts.

Other properties on the list include a luxury treehouse chalet in Montana, a Texas ranch with a private waterpark, a Florida mansion with a pool shaped like an ice cream cone, and a 727 airplane nestled beside a rain forest in Costa Rica.

Advertisement

View Vrbos’s 25 all-time favorite listings.