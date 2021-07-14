Local A guide to Massachusetts fairs this summer and fall Find out local fair dates, locations, and more. King Richard's Faire in Carver will take place Sept. 4-Oct. 24. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

After a year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts fairs are gearing up for fun-filled events this summer and fall.

“Having to cancel last year’s Topsfield Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating,” said James O’Brien, general manager for the Topsfield Fair, in a statement. “We are thrilled to announce that the Fair will return this year with no restrictions and we look forward to seeing everyone on the fairgrounds in October.”

Ahead, discover when some of the state’s fairs will be held this year.

Advertisement:

Barnstable County Fair in East Falmouth: This Cape Cod fair, established in 1844, will take place July 19-25. Visitors can catch live music, rides, a demolition derby, petting zoo, livestock shows, fair food, and more. The cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children age 6 to 11, and children 5 and under are free.

Martha’s Vineyard Fair in West Tisbury: The 159th annual Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair and Livestock Show will happen from Aug. 19-22. The event will be held in honor of Emma Hall and will include rides, games, animal shows, and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and free for children younger than 5.

Advertisement:

King Richard’s Faire in Carver: New England’s largest and longest-running Renaissance Faire will return Sept. 4-Oct. 24. The fair, which celebrates its 40th season, will bring hundreds of performers to eight stages, including acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, puppeteers, fire-eaters, magicians, and more. The cost is $37 for adults, $18 for kids age 4-11, and children age 3 and under are free.

The Big E in West Springfield: The Eastern States Exposition, known as The Big E, is billed as the largest agricultural event on the eastern seaboard and will take place Sept. 17-Oct. 3. The fair, which first opened in 1917, offers live music, a circus, agricultural events, rides, shopping, parades, and the Avenue of States, featuring replicas of each New England state’s original statehouse.

Advertisement:

Topsfield Fair in Topsfield: America’s oldest agricultural fair, which began in 1818, will be held Oct. 1-11. Visitors can enjoy concerts, parades, rides, a giant pumpkin display, animal shows, a flower show, a fine arts exhibit, an apple pie contest, and more. Tickets are $12 before and $15 during the fair.

Nantucket Island Fair on Nantucket: The island event will happen Oct. 2-3 and includes live performances, animal shows, a giant pumpkin contest, games, contests, food, and more. Organizers say this year’s fair will include train rides from the Northeast Kingdom Express. Admission is $15 per car and $5 for pedestrians and bikers.

Which Massachusetts fair is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.