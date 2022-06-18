Local Delays, cancellations reported at Logan amid nationwide air travel woes Fifty-three flights had been canceled and 95 delayed by 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Flightaware.com.





Dozens of flights at Boston’s Logan International Airport were canceled Saturday and more were delayed, as airlines and passengers grappled with staffing shortages and bad weather that have impacted air travel across the country.

Fifty-three flights had been canceled and 95 delayed by 12:30 p.m., according to Flightaware.com. The travel site reported 125 cancellations at Logan Friday, and more than 550 delayed flights.

The service interruptions followed delays for hundreds of flights at Logan Thursday night, after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at the airport due to stormy weather along the East Coast.

Flights were delayed at Logan by an average of about two hours during Thursday’s ground stop, according to the federal agency.

Advertisement:

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.