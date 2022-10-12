Local Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest 😍 Acorn Street in Beacon Hill. Brian McWliliams / Boston.com

A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest.

The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston.

“Some are notable for their stunning natural features, such as the cherry blossom tunnel in Bonn, Germany, which blooms for a few short weeks every spring,” Architectural Digest wrote about the list. “Others, like the Champs-Élysées in Paris, balance unparalleled architecture with perfectly manicured trees and greenery — ideal for a walk whether or not you plan to visit the multiple retailers and restaurants that line the avenue.”

Advertisement:

Here’s what the publication wrote about Acorn Street:

“If there could only be one picturesque neighborhood in Boston, it would be Beacon Hill. Famous for its steep, narrow streets lined with classically American Federal–style (and a few Victorian) row houses, Beacon Hill was built in 1795, and it shows. Acorn Street is one of the most photographed in the whole city — perhaps because it’s a stylish rendition of Colonial Boston. Plus, it’s only a few minutes away from the lush Boston Public Garden.” — Architectural Digest

Last year, USA Today named the street among the 10 most beautiful alleys in the world.

Check out the list of 53 most beautiful streets in the world.