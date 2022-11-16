Local The best and worst times to drive during Thanksgiving week, according to AAA Plus: where Boston traffic will be the worst. Rush hour traffic on Interstate-93 viewed from Southampton Street in Boston in 2015. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/File

With 55 million Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year, travel levels will be “just shy” of pre-pandemic levels, and major metro areas could see more than double the delays, AAA reported Tuesday.

About 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday, a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes, according to the agency. About 49 million people will travel by car.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of travel for AAA, said in a statement. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

Boston drivers will find the worst traffic on 1-93 S, Albany Street to MA-24, according to transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers can expect peak congestion on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m., when traffic will be 53 percent over typical volume.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a statement. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the holiday weekend. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

MassDOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Nov. 23, INRIX predicts a 76% increase over typical traffic on I-93 S exit 20 to 4; a 53% increase on I-93 N exit 23 to 34; a 30% increase on I-95 S exit 20B to 10; a 26% increase on I-90 W exit 20 to 11A; and a 19% increase on MA3 exit 15 N to I-93 exit 23.

In general, the worst times to travel during Thanksgiving week are between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday; and 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, according to the report.

The best times to travel during the holiday week are before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on Wednesday; before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on Thursday; before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on Friday; before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m. on Saturday; and before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on Sunday, AAA reported.