How 3 Mass. cities fared on a new nationwide allergy ranking

Pollen season is here, and a new report shows how three Massachusetts cities ranked for those living with allergies.
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America analyzed data from the 100 largest cities in the continental United States for its 2023 Allergy Capitals ranking, and Worcester ranked No. 27, Springfield came in at No. 34, and Boston was No. 55.
The worst place for living with allergies in America is Wichita, Kansas, according to the report, and seven cities in Florida made the top 20.
The report analyzed five factors: tree pollen, grass pollen, weed pollen, allergy medicine use, and availability of specialists.
Here is how the three Massachusetts cities on the list fared in each category:
Wichita, Kansas, ranked No. 1 for all three pollen types.
Other New England cities on the list: Hartford, Conn., ranked No. 36; Providence, R.I., ranked No. 38; New Haven, Conn., ranked No. 44; and Bridgeport, Conn., ranked No. 62.
More than 100 million Americans are affected by various types of allergies annually, according to the report.
Check out the 2023 Allergy Capitals ranking by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
