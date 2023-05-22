Local Boston has one of the top 5 free attractions in the U.S., according to USA Today readers It attracts more than 4 million visitors annually. Visitors at the Paul Revere Mall with the Paul Revere statue in the North End in 2017. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston visitors can walk in the footsteps of America’s Founding Fathers for free, making the iconic Freedom Trail one of the nation’s best nonpaying events, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the top 10 free attractions in the U.S. on Friday as part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and the Freedom Trail ranked No. 5.

The No. 1 free attraction in the U.S. is The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas.

The 2 ½-mile Freedom Trail connects 16 historical sites on the famous brick path, which runs from Boston Common to the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown and attracts more than 4 million visitors annually.

Advertisement:

Here is what USA Today wrote about the Freedom Trail:

“Starting at the Boston Common, but easily picked up at any point along the way, the Freedom Trail offers historical insight into the city and its surroundings. Easy to “hop on and off,” the Freedom Trail weaves throughout the city and highlights some of Boston’s most special places, including Park Street Church, the Old State House, Faneuil Hall, Paul Revere House and the USS Constitution.” — USA Today’s 10Best

The Freedom Trail was named one of the top American landmarks by Fodor’s Travel last year.

USA Today readers also named Boston one of the 10 most walkable cities in the U.S., ranking No. 6. The most walkable city is Philadelphia.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Visiting Boston on a budget? Check out 10 free things to do in Boston in June.

View USA Today’s entire list of top 10 free attractions in the U.S.