These are the best and worst times to drive over Fourth of July weekend

AAA predicts record-breaking volumes of traffic this Fourth of July weekend, with more than 43 million people expected to hit the roads — an increase of one million over last year.

Major U.S. cities like Boston will likely experience the heaviest traffic with Friday expected to be the worst day to travel, according to the American Automobile Association.

People traveling southbound from Boston to the Cape will find one of the most congested routes in the country on the Pilgrims Highway, where traffic is expected to see a 63% increase over normal traffic levels with a peak on Friday at 11 a.m., predicts INRIX, a provider of transportation data.

In general, the worst times to travel by car, according to INRIX, are Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday around 1 p.m.; Tuesday, July 4, from noon to 3 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 5, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Road trippers can avoid the heaviest holiday traffic by driving Thursday before noon; Friday before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.; Saturday before noon; Tuesday, July 4 before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 5 before 2 p.m. On Sunday and Monday, July 3, INRIX expects minimal traffic congestion.

The Boston-Quincy high occupancy vehicle lane on I-93 will open early for the holiday weekend, according to the state Department of Transportation. Drivers will be access the HOV lane beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday. The lane will not be deployed on Tuesday, July 4, and will return to normal hours on Wednesday, July 5.

Travelers should also be prepared for the Sumner Tunnel to shut down for nearly two months, beginning Wednesday, July 5.

“With the upcoming holiday, we are anticipating increased levels of traffic congestion, and we’re encouraging travelers to plan ahead and make use of our travel resources,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a press release. “The Fourth of July holiday is always a time where we see increased travel around the state, so we ask all roadway users to be courteous, obey the rules of the road, and take it slow so everyone can enjoy the holiday safely.”

For those taking public transit on Tuesday, July 4, the MBTA released the following information:

Subway, bus, and commuter rail fares will be free after 9:30 p.m.

All bus, Silver Line and The RIDE services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The commuter rail will operate on a weekend schedule. All last trains at North Station and South Station will be held for 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks. Passengers will be able to board trains at Back Bay Station, as well. The last train of the evening on the Newburyport/Rockport branch will be a Rockport train.

On Tuesday, July 4, ferries will operate on the following schedules:

The Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston Ferry will run on a Saturday schedule. The direct Hingham Ferry to Boston route will have no service.

The Charlestown Ferry and the East Boston Ferry will run on a weekend schedule.

The Lynn Ferry will not operate

MassDot encourages travelers to be safe and use the following resources for their trips:

For live cameras, travel times, and real-time traffic updates, visit mass511.com or download the Mass511 mobile app.

For real-time road conditions, dial 511 and select a route.

Follow @MassDOT on Twitter for updates.

“With record-breaking travelers expected on the road this holiday weekend, drivers should prepare for above-average delays to their favorite destinations,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, noted in a statement. “Using traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services are key to minimizing holiday travel traffic frustrations this Independence Day.”

The good news? The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped from $4.80 on July 4, 2022, to the recent national average of $3.50 to $3.60 per gallon, AAA noted.

