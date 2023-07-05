Local News The Sumner Tunnel is closed. Here’s what Boston traffic looks like. Plan your routes accordingly. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The lengthy, dreaded closure of the Sumner Tunnel for nearly two months this summer begins today.

For those heading out of Logan Airport, the traffic congestion caused by the shutdown may prove stressful and headache-inducing to say the least, so it’s best to plan ahead.

Check out our guide for everything you need to know about the Sumner Tunnel closure, from which routes to take to understanding why this project is even happening in the first place.

See below for a live look at Boston traffic:

Additionally, here’s a look at some of the other available transportation options, as shared by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the MBTA on Twitter:

⚠️The #SumnerTunnel is now CLOSED from July 5, 2023 until August 31, 2023. ⚠️ #DitchTheDrive and utilize public transportation:

🚇 Free trips on the @MBTA Blue Line

⛴️ Free and discounted ferry options

🚆 Reduced @MBTA_CR fares & parking costs

ℹ️ https://t.co/EZdZn7URNH pic.twitter.com/tBQHHeYyKA — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 5, 2023

Map out your route to avoid @MassDOT Sumner Tunnel closure (today, July 5-August 31). Plan ahead with this birds-eye view of our alternate transit options with reduced fares & parking rates from Boston to East Boston, the North Shore & beyond.



Take the T: https://t.co/7TmWVVo5tj pic.twitter.com/6ZHCVaRqxt — MBTA (@MBTA) July 5, 2023