Here’s what traffic is looking like as Boston deals with first full week of Sumner Tunnel closure

As the city moves into week two of the eight-week Sumner Tunnel closure, officials warn that this week will be the real “test” with Boston traffic picking up as workers return to offices following the Fourth of July holiday.

“Last week was the kickoff, of course, and it was a holiday week,” Gov. Maura Healey told reporters Monday. “Mondays and Fridays we know we tend to experience reduced traffic in and out of the city, so certainly I think this whole week will be a test as we move into tomorrow and Wednesday and Thursday.”

The closure, which is expected to remain in place through Aug. 31 amid repair and improvement work in the tunnel, predominantly impacts those traveling from East Boston and the North Shore, but also adds additional congestion to all roadways into and out of the area.

Check out our guide for everything you need to know about the Sumner Tunnel closure, from which routes to take to understanding why this project is even happening in the first place.

See below for a live look at Boston traffic:

Additionally, here’s a look at some of the other available transportation options, as shared by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation:

