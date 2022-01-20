Maine This Maine location is a top trending travel destination in 2022, according to Tripadvisor It's the largest island in Maine. The sun's rays strike the rocky coast of Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island in Maine in 2013. The Associated Press

A Maine destination known for its sunrises and scenic vistas is one of the top U.S. getaways this year, according to Tripadvisor.

The Needham-based travel website released a list of the top 10 trending travel destinations in the U.S. for 2022, as part of its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards, on Wednesday, and Mount Desert Island in Maine ranked No. 7.

Here’s what Tripadvisor wrote about Mount Desert Island:

Mount Desert (pronounced “dessert”) Island is the largest isle in Maine and the second largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. Though it boasts a small residential community, Mount Desert claims more than two million visitors each year; all of whom are enamored with its quaint feel, stunning beaches, and access to saltwater and freshwater lakes. Popular water activities include kayaking, fishing, and canoeing, though many prefer to take in amazing sunrises and scenic vistas while exploring one of the island’s 25 trails. — Tripadvisor

“As the world returns to travel, priorities are changing, and people want more memorable experiences on their trips,” said Steven Paganelli, director of Destinations, Hotels and OTAs for the Americas at Tripadvisor. “Three-quarters (75%) of Americans say that it’s important they ‘see new places’ when thinking about their future travel plans. There is a whole world out there to choose from, and we want to help guide travelers looking to take the best trips for them —whatever that perfect vacation may look like.”

The top trending U.S. spot is the Island of Hawaii.

Tripadvisor comprised the list by reviewing the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings between Nov. 1, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2021.

View the list of top 10 trending travel destinations in the U.S. for 2022.