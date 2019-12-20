These were the most watched movies on JetBlue and other airlines in 2019, according to Fortune

Travelers aboard JetBlue, Logan International Airport’s largest carrier, couldn’t get enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2019.

“A Star Is Born” was the most watched in-flight movie on JetBlue — and also on Southwest — in 2019, according to data provided to Fortune by JetBlue, United Airlines, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines. The movie was also popular aboard United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, according to the data.

Here are the five most watched in-flight movies aboard all four airlines this year.

Top 5 movies of 2019 on JetBlue:

A Star is Born

The Lion King (2019)

Aquaman

Alita: Battle Angel

Bohemian Rhapsody

Top 5 movies of 2019 on Southwest:

A Star is Born

Crazy Rich Asians

Aquaman

A Bad Moms Christmas

Captain Marvel

Top 5 movies of 2019 on United Airlines:

Advertisement

Bohemian Rhapsody

A Star is Born

Crazy Rich Asians

Green Book

12 Strong

Top 5 movies of 2019 on Alaska Airlines:

Crazy Rich Asians

A Star is Born

Captain Marvel

The Upside

Aquaman

Fortune also lists the most-watched TV shows on Southwest, United, and Alaska Airlines. View the full report.