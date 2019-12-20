These were the most watched movies on JetBlue and other airlines in 2019, according to Fortune

'A Star is Born,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' and more movies entertained travelers this year.

Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, "A Star is Born." –Neal Preston / Warner Bros. via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
10:44 AM

Travelers aboard JetBlue, Logan International Airport’s largest carrier, couldn’t get enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2019.

Related Links

“A Star Is Born” was the most watched in-flight movie on JetBlue — and also on Southwest — in 2019, according to data provided to Fortune by JetBlue, United Airlines, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines. The movie was also popular aboard United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, according to the data.

Here are the five most watched in-flight movies aboard all four airlines this year.

Top 5 movies of 2019 on JetBlue:

A Star is Born
The Lion King (2019)
Aquaman
Alita: Battle Angel
Bohemian Rhapsody

Top 5 movies of 2019 on Southwest:

A Star is Born
Crazy Rich Asians
Aquaman
A Bad Moms Christmas
Captain Marvel

Top 5 movies of 2019 on United Airlines:

Advertisement

Bohemian Rhapsody
A Star is Born
Crazy Rich Asians
Green Book
12 Strong

Top 5 movies of 2019 on Alaska Airlines:

Crazy Rich Asians
A Star is Born
Captain Marvel
The Upside
Aquaman

Fortune also lists the most-watched TV shows on Southwest, United, and Alaska Airlines. View the full report.

TOPICS: Movies Logan Airport Transportation How to Boston Rankings Entertainment
JetBlue
$$$
You can fly out of Boston for as little as $44 in 2020 with this JetBlue flash sale December 18, 2019 | 11:09 AM
Travelers on a tour in San Gimignano, Italy.
Italy
You can go on a hands-on tour of Italy with America's Test Kitchen next year December 17, 2019 | 12:42 PM
Don’t miss the famed lobster trap tree in Cape Porpoise Square. in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Holidays
A Maine town is 'about as New England as it gets' at Christmas December 16, 2019 | 1:27 PM
A scene from Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield.
Holiday Lights
USA Today says this Mass. city has one of the best holiday light displays in the U.S. December 16, 2019 | 1:05 PM
Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H.
Ice Castles
New Hampshire's Ice Castle attraction is looking for some help December 14, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Silas W. Robbins House bed & breakfast in Wethersfield, Conn.
Holidays
These New England towns are straight out of a holiday movie December 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Logan Airport
Flights
Another airline is adding service between Boston and Calgary next year December 13, 2019 | 2:21 PM
JetBlue
Flights
JetBlue is adding flights between Boston and these 17 destinations next year December 13, 2019 | 12:06 PM
Wauwinet
Nantucket
A Nantucket hotel ranked among the best in the world December 12, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Head to Burlington, and you’re liable to find Switchback Ale in every establishment you visit. That signature brew is now available in bottles for the first time in the establishment’s history. They also brew three seasonal rotating beers: a porter (in bars right now), a roasted red ale, and a slow-fermented brown ale. Don’t expect to get any around the corner from you. They’re only available in the Green Mountain State, and much like Vermont’s other local brews, finding them can be a challenge. - www.facebook.com/SwitchbackBrewingCompany
Beer
TripAdvisor called this Vermont city a 'must-see' for craft beer lovers December 12, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire.
Skiing
This New England ski resort is the most affordable for a ski getaway, says HomeToGo December 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Calgary skyline at night
Travel
Air Canada will add nonstop seasonal service between Boston and this city in 2020 December 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
A view of Austin, Texas.
Flights
American Airlines to launch flights to cities hosting the Masters, the Derby, and Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting December 10, 2019 | 4:59 PM
Sugarloaf has 2,820 vertical feet, the second highest in New England.
Travel
The best ski and snowboard mountains in New England, according to Boston.com readers December 10, 2019 | 11:43 AM
Boston skyline
The Best
'Boston is becoming the country's next great hotel city' December 9, 2019 | 1:29 PM
11hte - Coastal Maine Botanical Garden, Gardens Aglow exhibit. (Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens)
Holidays
A New England town has one of the most magical Christmas light displays in the U.S., according to MarthaStewart.com December 9, 2019 | 12:46 PM
The newly thinned-out glades at Bretton Woods.
Skiing
A local ski resort ranked among the best in the world December 6, 2019 | 1:03 PM
Travel
Much anticipated Star Wars-based ride debuts at Disney World December 4, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Sugarbush Mountain Resort has a deal singles and couples both can love. Lift tickets for the day will be only $14. New Hampshire's Ragged Mountain will also have $14 lift tickets on Valentine’s Day, but they must be purchased in advance.
Skiing
The New York Times recommends these New England ski mountains December 4, 2019 | 12:49 PM
The Newport Mansions Christmas
Holidays
A New England city ranks among the 10 most romantic holiday destinations December 3, 2019 | 3:38 PM
This Oct. 29, 2011 photo courtesy of Chandler Burgess for Killington Resort shows a skier on the slopes during opening day at Killington Resort, Vt. Visitors to Vermont's ski country may be surprised to find some restaurants and stores boarded up in the valley town near Mount Snow _ one of the communities hardest hit by Tropical Storm Irene_ but the skiing and riding will be the same. (AP Photo/Killington Resort, Chandler Burgess)
Travel
Tell us the best ski and snowboard mountain in New England December 3, 2019 | 1:38 PM
Bastille Day, July 14, commemorates when the Parisians stormed the Bastille Prison in 1789. This event started the French Revolution and ended the monarchy, overthrowing King Louis XVI. The French took to celebrating with fireworks overlooking the Eiffel Tower.
$$$
These 25 flights out of Logan Airport are on sale for Travel Deal Tuesday December 3, 2019 | 9:26 AM
Gilbert Ott
Stunts
Find this guy at Logan Airport, and you could win a first class upgrade December 2, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Stowe
Travel
Going skiing or snowboarding? This guide will help December 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Norwegian Encore
Cruising
Take a look inside Norwegian's new cruise ship, coming to New England in 2020 December 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Logan Airport
Travel
12 of the world's top 20 airlines fly out of Logan, website says December 1, 2019 | 4:57 PM
Sunday River
Travel
New England has the top 2 ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers December 1, 2019 | 10:24 AM
A rendering of Canopy by Hilton, coming to Boston in 2021.
Hotels
A Canopy by Hilton is coming to Boston in 2021 November 29, 2019 | 10:46 AM
25emptynest - Iconic monuments, like the Colosseum in Rome, are a major draw for empty nestersÑand there will likely be a selfie involved. (Diane Bair for The Boston Globe)
Travel Deal Tuesday
You can save on these destinations from Logan Airport on Travel Deal Tuesday November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Travelers wait in the security line at Logan International Airport's Terminal A.
Bumps
This U.S. airline is most likely to bump you, according to a new report November 25, 2019 | 1:00 PM