These were the most watched movies on JetBlue and other airlines in 2019, according to Fortune
'A Star is Born,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' and more movies entertained travelers this year.
Travelers aboard JetBlue, Logan International Airport’s largest carrier, couldn’t get enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2019.
“A Star Is Born” was the most watched in-flight movie on JetBlue — and also on Southwest — in 2019, according to data provided to Fortune by JetBlue, United Airlines, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines. The movie was also popular aboard United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, according to the data.
Here are the five most watched in-flight movies aboard all four airlines this year.
Top 5 movies of 2019 on JetBlue:
A Star is Born
The Lion King (2019)
Aquaman
Alita: Battle Angel
Bohemian Rhapsody
Top 5 movies of 2019 on Southwest:
A Star is Born
Crazy Rich Asians
Aquaman
A Bad Moms Christmas
Captain Marvel
Top 5 movies of 2019 on United Airlines:
Bohemian Rhapsody
A Star is Born
Crazy Rich Asians
Green Book
12 Strong
Top 5 movies of 2019 on Alaska Airlines:
Crazy Rich Asians
A Star is Born
Captain Marvel
The Upside
Aquaman
Fortune also lists the most-watched TV shows on Southwest, United, and Alaska Airlines. View the full report.
