Movies These New England towns are straight out of a holiday movie The camera crews may be gone, but these destinations are still worth a visit this holiday season. A scene from "A Cape Cod Christmas," filmed in Falmouth last year. H9 Films

The holiday movie “A Cape Cod Christmas” was filmed in Falmouth last year and will become available for streaming on AMC+ Thursday. It’s not the first holiday movie filmed in New England — and it likely won’t be the last.

New England is the perfect region for capturing holiday spirit, according to John Stimpson of H9 Films in Worcester, who directed the film and several others over the years such as “Christmas on Ice,” Christmas a la Mode,” “The Spruces and the Pines.”

“The authenticity of New England is what has made our movies successful,” Stimpson said. “It’s quintessential Christmas … the architecture, the feel of the smaller towns, the gazebos, the Christmas tree farms. You don’t have to fake it. It’s the real deal.”

Advertisement:

Here are 12 holiday movies that used New England as a scenic backdrop. (Know of more? Let us know in the comments below.)

Falmouth: ‘A Cape Cod Christmas‘ (2021)

A scene from “A Cape Cod Christmas,” filmed in Falmouth last year. – H9 Films

Worcester: ‘Christmas on Ice‘ (2020)

“Christmas on Ice” was filmed in Worcester. – H9 Films LLC

Old Wethersfield and Hartford, Conn.: ‘Rediscovering Christmas‘ (2019)

Pratt Street in downtown Hartford, where scenes for “Rediscovering Christmas were filmed. – Connecticut Office of Tourism

Worcester, Sutton, Auburn, and Boxborough, Mass.: ‘Christmas a la Mode‘ (2019)

The fictional White’s Ice Cream created for “Christmas a la Mode” at Whitter Farms in Sutton. – H9 Films LLC

Wethersfield, Conn.: ‘Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane‘ (2018)

Silas W. Robbins House bed & breakfast in Wethersfield, Conn., featured in “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane.” – Courtesy Connecticut Office of Tourism

Shirley, Ayer, Bolton, Groton, Sudbury, Mass.: ‘A Snow White Christmas‘ (2018)

The outside of Bull Run Restaurant in Shirley, a town featured in “A Snow White Christmas.”

Lowell, Mass.; Portland, Kennebunkport, and York, Maine: ‘Buttons, A New Musical Film‘ (2018)

A room decorated for Christmas at Victoria Mansion in Portland, Maine. The mansion was featured in “Buttons, A New Musical Film.” – Cortney Vamvakias

Essex and Old Lyme, Conn.: ‘Christmas at Pemberley Manor‘ (2018)

The Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn., featured in “Christmas at Pemberley Manor.” – Connecticut Office of Tourism

Ayer, Bolton, Stow, and Townsend, Mass.: ‘The Spruces and the Pines‘ (2017)

A scene from the movie “The Spruces and the Pines” at Nashoba Valley Winery in Bolton. – H9 Films LLC

Grafton and Worcester, Mass.: ‘The March Sisters at Christmas‘ (2012)

A scene from “The March Sisters at Christmas” in downtown Grafton. – H9 Films LLC

West Warwick and Cranston, R.I.: ‘Saving Christmas‘ (2017)

Joy Homestead in Cranston, a town featured in “Saving Christmas.”

Bethel and Portland, Maine: ‘12 dogs of Christmas‘ (2005)

A sleigh ride in Bethel, Maine, a town featured in “12 dogs of Christmas.” – Maine Office of Tourism