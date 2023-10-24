National News This Southern city beat out Salem as the spookiest city in the U.S. It's "often named the most haunted city in America," according to Viator. People walk across Bourbon Street on Sept. 4, 2021, in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The Associated Press

The historic city of Salem, world-renowned for its monthlong celebration of Halloween and the birthplace of the Salem Witch Trials, is not the spookiest city in America, according to Viator.

Salem came in No. 2 on a recent list of the 10 spookiest cities in the U.S. released by Viator, a Tripadvisor company and online marketplace for tours and attractions. New Orleans ranked No. 1.

Viator ranked the nation’s top spooky cities based on the number of “scary” tours and experiences available on Viator’s marketplace as of September 2023.

In New Orleans, “often named the most haunted city in America,” according to Viator, exploring the city at night “can seem like an intimidating solo quest,” so it’s preferable to explore with a guide on tours such as the Original Ghost, Voodoo, Vampire, and Mystery Tour and the St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 Official Walking Tour.

Advertisement:

Spooky experiences in Salem include the Salem Witch Museum, as well as the History and Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour and the Bewitched Walking Tour, Viator wrote. About the latter, the website wrote, “you’re sure to feel the energy of the magical women who walked the town’s streets centuries ago.”

Salem welcomes nearly 1 million tourists during October for its month-long Haunted Happenings, billed as the largest celebration of Halloween in the world.

The History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour by Witch City Walking Tours ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 6 in the world for best cultural and historical tours by Tripadvisor.

Boston also made the list of spookiest cities in America, ranking No. 5.

Heading to Salem this month? Check out our October day trip guide to Salem.

View Viator’s list of 10 spookiest cities in the U.S.