These 3 Boston hotels are among the best in the country, according to Forbes Travel Guide

And there are five more five-star hotels elsewhere in New England.

The Boston Harbor Hotel is one of three five-star hotels in Boston, according to Forbes.
The Boston Harbor Hotel is one of three five-star hotels in Boston, according to Forbes.
By
February 16, 2021 | 9:00 AM

Three Boston hotels have landed again on Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award List as some of the best in the world.

Forbes Travel Guide, which has rated luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas around the world for over 60 years, uses inspectors to evaluate facilities on 900 standards. Five-star properties are described as “outstanding, often iconic… with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”

This year’s list includes 283 five-star hotels worldwide, and out of the 87 in the United States, three are in Boston. Here’s what the guide has to say about those luxurious properties:

  • The iconic Boston Harbor Hotel, which overlooks the ocean by the Rose Kennedy Greenway, is “a beautiful blend of Boston’s colonial past and chic present,” with “traditionally decorated, brocade-bedecked rooms” and excellent dining options popular with visitors and locals alike
  • Guests at Boston’s Four Seasons outpost on Boylston Street “can expect to be spoiled” whether they’re relaxing in “tranquil and open” guestrooms or taking a dip in the 8th floor pool overlooking the Public Garden
  • The stylish Mandarin Oriental by the Prudential Center “exudes a sense of modern luxury” with a granite-adorned lobby featuring a long gas fireplace, a 16,000 square-foot spa, and guest bathrooms that are “larger than most New York City apartments to say the least”

Five other New England hotels also returned to the list, including the country style Wequassett Resort and Golf Club on Cape Cod, the palazzo-inspired Wheatleigh in the Berkshires, the Victorian Ocean House and the rustic Weekapaug Inn in Rhode Island, and the secluded Twin Farms resort in Southern Vermont.

London leads cities worldwide with 19 five-star hotels. Macau and Paris have 13 while New York tops cities stateside with 10. Tokyo shot up the list with four new entries this year, landing on a new total of nine. Five cities, all in North America, can now claim their first five-star hotel: they are Houston, Philadelphia, Seattle, Montreal, and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Look through the entire 2021 Star Awards list.

TOPICS: New England Travel Massachusetts Rhode Island Vermont Rankings Hotels

