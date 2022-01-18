New England Travel This Vermont town is one of the best places to travel worldwide in February, according to Conde Nast Traveler It's a "top ski destination for East Coasters," the publication wrote. The Spruce Peak base area at Stowe Mountain Resort is aglow at nightfall. Stowe Area Association

A “downright adorable” Vermont town lauded for its ski resorts and hotels was just named one of the best February getaways on the planet by Conde Nast Traveler.

Stowe is one of the 11 best places to travel in February, according to the travel publication.

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote, in part, about Stowe:

Stowe has long been a top ski destination for East Coasters, thanks to its mix of high-quality intermediate and black diamond runs. Home to two different mountains, Spruce Peak and Mount Mansfield, a lift connects the two, making it easy for visitors to ski both in the same day. The town itself is also downright adorable, with old-fashioned general stores, steepled churches, and some of the best accommodations in New England. (And a Ben & Jerry’s factory.) — Conde Nast Traveler

While visiting Stowe, it’s worth booking a stay at Topnotch Resort or the new Tälta Lodge, which opened in October, according to the publication.

Last month, USA Today readers named Stowe among the 10 best ski towns in North America, with Stowe Mountain Resort ranking among the 10 best ski resorts and Trapp Family Lodge ranking among the 10 best ski hotels.

