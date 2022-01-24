This Vermont getaway was among the 10 most liked homes on Airbnb’s Instagram in 2021

Newsletter Signup
A Vermont cabin built in 1968 was an Instagram hit in 2021.
The Kingdom A-Frame in Burke was named among the 10 most liked homes on Airbnb’s Instagram in 2021 on Monday, ranking No. 4 with 34,688 likes. The most popular Instagram listing by the booking platform was Zion EcoCabin in Hildale, Utah.
Airbnb wrote the following about the Vermont getaway, a three-bedroom wooded stay with picturesque views that is “truly a heaven,” according to the listing:
“Superhosts Alexis and Skeeter may have perfected the summer evening. Surrounded by a classic Vermont landscape (think cows across the road), their 1968 A-frame is also close to epic mountain biking trails and Lake Willoughby. After roasting the day’s farmstand finds on the fire, challenge your travel companions to late-night air hockey in the game room.”— Airbnb
The properties were ranked based on the listings with the most likes, which were posted on @Airbnb between January and December of 2021 using photos taken by users.
View the most liked homes on Airbnb’s Instagram in 2021.
