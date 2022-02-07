New England Travel Miraval Berkshires will add a Gilded Age mansion this spring The mansion will become part of Miraval Berkshires on April 1. Wyndhurst Manor & Club in Lenox. James Baigrie

An acclaimed Berkshires wellness resort is expanding this spring to include an 1894 Gilded Age mansion.

Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa in Lenox will add Wyndhurst Mansion, three carriage houses, and a fine-dining restaurant on April 1, Miraval announced Monday.

Wyndhurst Manor & Club is currently part of the Destination by Hyatt brand and neighbors Miraval Berkshires on the same 380 acres.

The mansion, which includes a glass-walled sunroom, grand ballroom, private boardroom, and sprawling Great Lawn, will add 10 newly renovated guest rooms and suites to Miraval, and the adjacent carriage houses will add 10 rooms and suites. The addition of the 1894 Fireside Bistro & Bar will bring “a formal dining room and bar with views of the rolling Berkshire Hills, complementing the resort’s existing dining outlets at Harvest Moon Restaurant and The Roost,” according to Miraval.

“We’re thrilled to expand the Miraval Berkshires experience to include the iconic Wyndhurst Mansion and carriage houses, which will elevate the full breadth of amenities and wellness experiences available at Miraval Berkshires while providing unique and historic accommodations and increased suite availability,” Vic Cappadona, general manager of Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa, said in a statement. “This brand transition will help Miraval Berkshires meet the increased popularity for our resort’s signature wellness offerings, spaces, and spa services.”

Miraval Berkshires boasts a 29,000 square-foot spa, the largest spa of the three Miraval properties (the others are in Arizona and Texas), with 28 treatment rooms, an indoor/outdoor lounge pool, salon, sauna, steam room, and courtyard. Wellbeing activities at the resort include lectures, hikes, climbing, tennis, biking, meditation, and more.

Miraval Berkshires first opened in 2020 and in 2021 was named among the 7 best new five-star lodges and resorts in the U.S. by Departures magazine and among the best new hotels in the world by both Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure.

Wyndhurst Club, a golf & fitness club and membership, will not experience any changes to its branding, operations, or membership, according to Miraval.