New England Travel New England has 2 of the best summer vacations in the U.S. for couples, according to TripsToDiscover.com One is in Massachusetts. Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Couples longing for an epic romantic getaway this summer need not leave New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The travel site released a list of the 15 best summer vacations in the U.S. for couples and included Falmouth and Camden, Maine.

In Falmouth, couples can bike the Shining Sea Bikeway, find romantic accommodations and restaurants, and spend time at Nobska Lighthouse, according to Trips to Discover.

“A picnic at Nobska Lighthouse is really a must, with some of the very best views on the Cape,” the site wrote.

The site called Camden, Maine, one of the most picturesque towns along the Maine coast, with its High Street Historic District perfect for shopping, dining, and ogling 19th-century homes. Couples can also check out performances at the restored Camden Opera House.

“It overlooks Penobscot Bay with many sailboats gliding in and out on a warm summer’s day and offers a number of scenic parks for romantic walks,” wrote the site.

