New England Travel These are the best summer travel destinations in New England, according to TravelPulse A Massachusetts seaside town is "pure bliss in the summertime." Foot traffic along Commercial street in Provincetown in July. Barry Chin / The Boston Globe

New England’s ultimate summer destinations include an island, a lakeside city, and several coastal towns full of beauty and fun, according to TravelPulse.

The travel site released a list of the best summer travel destination in every U.S. state and included Provincetown, Mass.; Hampton Beach, N.H.; Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Block Island, R.I.; Burlington, Vermont; and Old Lyme, Conn.

Provincetown, located on the tip of Cape Cod, is “pure bliss in the summertime,” TravelPulse wrote.

“Home to sensational sweeps of beach, a range of interesting galleries and great restaurants in addition to a world-renowned reputation as an LGBTQ+ haven, there’s something here for everyone who loves to embrace the best of the season,” the travel site wrote.

Advertisement:

Old Orchard Beach in Maine, which TravelPulse called “the grand dame of New England coastal towns,” has seven miles of sand, a pier extending out over the Atlantic, and “magical summer vibes.”

The pier at Old Orchard Beach, Maine – Shutterstock / Jon Bilous

Hampton Beach, N.H.m “bubbles over with fun each season,” wrote TravelPulse., which noted its Sand Sculpture Contest, Country Music Fest, and weekly fireworks.

“The town possesses an expansive beach with clean water and once off the sand, you’ll find a cornucopia of fun arcades and food stalls to keep you entertained all evening long,” according to the travel site.

About Block Island, R.I., TravelPulse wrote: “There’s just something special about being on an island in summer. Home to dramatic bluffs, sweeping beaches and historic lighthouses, summer is hands down the best time to fall head over heels for Block Island.”

When in Burlington, Vermont, located on the shores of Lake Champlain, travelers can spend their days on the lake, on a bike trail, discovering the area’s covered bridges, or attending the “legendary” annual Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

Finally, Old Lyme in Connecticut, known for hosting excellent Memorial Day and Fourth of July events, is also near two state parks — Rocky Neck and Hammonasset — with beautiful beaches.