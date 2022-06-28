New England Travel 3 tent camping destinations in New England just ranked among the best in the U.S. Head for the mountains. The Appalachian Trail on a sunny day, White Mountains Franconia Ridge, New Hampshire. Via Globe Archives

Pack up your tent and head for the mountains for the ultimate tent camping experience in New England this summer, according to VacationIdea.com.

The online travel publication released a list of the 25 best tent camping spots in the U.S. and included Acadia National Park in Maine, the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, and the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire and Maine.

“Camping offers people the chance to reengage with nature and recharge their spirit while gaining a new appreciation for the simple life,” according to VacationIdea.com.

Maine’s Acadia National Park campgrounds include Blackwoods, Seawall, Schoodic Woods, and five lean-to shelters on Duck Harbor Campground on Isle au Haut. Between them all, campers can choose from wooded sites, ocean views, hiking trails, hike-in campsites, and more, according to the site.

Vermont campers in the Green Mountain National Forest can choose between campgrounds Hapgood Pond, Moosalamoo, and Chittenden Brook, the site noted.

“The forest of shade trees and hilly terrain provide a welcome challenge to adventure seekers,” the site wrote about Chittenden Brook, which is popular with hikers and mountain bikers.

Finally, the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire and Maine “provides camping at any number of modern campgrounds as well as backcountry campsites with full wilderness immersion,” wrote the site.

Outdoor activities for campers in the White Mountain National Forest include fishing, hiking, and climbing.

