New England Travel A contemporary motor lodge is now open on Cape Cod

A redesigned, contemporary motor lodge with cottages recently opened on Cape Cod.

Bluebird Dennisport in Dennis, a 59-room lodge on Nantucket Sound by boutique hospitality company Lark Hotels, opened this spring. It’s the newest addition to Bluebird by Lark, the company’s brand of redesigned motor lodges.

The lodge is Bluebird’s second location on the Cape. Parker Beach Lodge in Yarmouth opened in 2021.

The exterior of Bluebird Dennisport.

“Just steps from Cape Cod’s glorious beaches, Bluebird Dennisport is a beacher’s paradise,” the company wrote in a press release. “Guests can enjoy swimming, coastal walks along the shoreline, boating and surfing in the warmer months — a classic American summer in one of the East Coast’s most beloved vacation destinations.”

A cottage at Bluebird Dennisport.

The lodge’s design was inspired by “the renaissance of the great American road trip,” according to the company. The sleek and minimalist design by Elder & Ash draws inspiration from the beach and features wood paneling, natural textures, and light, airy woven fabrics.

A cottage at Bluebird Dennisport.

Guests can choose between a king, deluxe double king, queen, deluxe double queen, a king suite with a separate living room, and two-bedroom cottages with or without a sunroom. The cottages offer fireplaces in the living rooms, private outdoor patios, fire pits, a grill, and outdoor showers.

The pet-friendly Bluebird Dennisport also has an indoor and outdoor pool and community fire pits.

A king suite at Bluebird Dennisport.

“Cape Cod is a meaningful destination for Lark Hotels, as well as for me and my family,” said Rob Blood, founder and president of Lark Hotels, in a statement. “I have memories from when my kids were young of taking them on road trips winding along the Cape, stopping at seafood shacks and creameries along the way. This destination is, in many ways, the inspiration for Bluebird, and the very essence of the brand. A place where families can come to reconnect, soak in the freedom of summer, and make the kind of memories I have long cherished — from the calming waters of the Nantucket Sound to family outings at go-kart tracks and waterparks.”

A queen room at Bluebird Dennisport.

Bluebird Dennisport is one of four Bluebird properties to open in 2022, the others are in Bluebird Sunapee in Sunapee, N.H., Bluebird Hunter in Hunter, N.Y., and Bluebird Lake Placid in New York’s Adirondack Mountains.

The starting rate $148.