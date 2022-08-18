New England Travel The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. The view from the ledges atop Mount Willard in New Hampshire's White Mountains. DAWN SULLIVAN FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state.

The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in Boston, Providence, New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Maine’s Cape Neddick, Vermont’s Jeffersonville, and Connecticut’s Mystic.

Labor Day weekend is a great time to explore Boston.

“Since many people head to the state’s beaches, an escape to the city may be a less crowded and more affordable choice over Labor Day,” Reader’s Digest wrote.

The publication recommended staying at Hotel Commonwealth, where travelers have access to spots such as Lucky Strike Bowl and the Landsdowne Pub.

For a “picture-perfect” mountain getaway, head to New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Reader’s Digest wrote, where visitors can hike more than 160 miles of trails or hop on the White Mountain Cog Railway for a guided ride. The Omni Mount Washington Resort offers “jaw-dropping vistas,” the publication noted.

Maine’s Cape Neddick, home of the must-see 1879 Cape Neddick “Nubble” Lighthouse, offers hiking, biking, sailing, and kayaking, according to Reader’s Digest, as well as fishing and lobstering trips around Bald Head Cliff. The publication recommended staying at Cliff House Hotel.

Travelers of all ages can enjoy Providence, according to Reader’s Digest, where visitors can check out the Providence Children’s Museum, boat rides on the river, and the architecture on Benefit Street. Travelers who stay at the Renaissance Providence Downtown have access to many of the area’s attractions.

When staying at the family-friendly Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Jeffersonville, Vermont, travelers can hike the mountains, cool off in the resort’s four water playgrounds, complete a treetop obstacle course, and play disc golf.

Finally, couples can enjoy a romantic getaway in Mystic, Connecticut, where they can stroll the historic downtown and visit the Mystic Seaport Museum and Mystic Aquarium. The publication recommended booking a stay at the Whaler’s Inn for “a classic New England experience.”

View the entire list of best Labor Day getaways in every state.